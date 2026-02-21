A Nigerian man announced he had decided to leave Canada and return to Nigeria just five months after relocating

The travel enthusiast disclosed in the video that he had previously lived in the UK for four years before moving to Canada

His video sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning his decision to move back home

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after announcing his decision to leave Canada and return to Nigeria just months after relocating.

In a short TikTok video, the man disclosed that he made the “hard decision” to return home and promised to explain his reasons during a live session with his followers.

Providing a timeline of his journey abroad, he said he left Nigeria about four and a half years ago and initially moved to the United Kingdom, where he lived for four years.

He explained that he later relocated to Canada about five months ago but has now decided to return to Nigeria. He continued to tell the viewers that he had specific reasons behind the move, which he would explain in a live session.

He said:

"Um, hey guys. I'm going to come live, um, tomorrow and, um, explain better.

Um, I've made the hard decision to leave Canada to go back to Nigeria. I initially left Nigeria four and a half years ago. I moved to the UK and then after living in the UK for four years, I moved to Canada about five months ago. And, um, right now I've made the difficult decision to go back to Nigeria.

It's not an easy decision and I have, um, some reasons why I've decided to make this decision. I'll be coming on live on TikTok tomorrow to, um, explain or give reasons why I'm moving back to Nigeria.

Um, just so, it's, it's, it's, it's not an easy decision. So, um, you know, stay tuned and I hope to see you guys tomorrow."

Reactions to man's relocation video

Some of the comments are below:

Zinsoou said:

"Bro moving back is never a bad decision. just make sure you made your kids proud first."

Queen_hapii commented:

"The same naija I just commot from."

Limmah commented:

"For person when don collect canada pr..."

tstonea questioned:

"Hope you also gave them back their passport?"

makaveli0470 wrote:

"I pitty you."

