The father of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has finally broken his silence after his daughter’s painful death

He shared the last three words she told him minutes before she died in the hospital she visited after the snakebite

The heartbroken man also shared more details about the day she died and how he felt about how she was treated

Christopher Nwangene, the father of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has broken his silence.

He shared the last 3 words Nanyah told him minutes before she breathed her last in the hospital.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s father breaks silence after daughter’s death

The heartbroken man shared how his daughter called him at 9:15am to tell him that she was bitten by a snake while she was sleeping.

In an interview with BBC Igbo, Ifunanya’s father said he shouted after hearing about the snakebite and asked her where she was.

He said (translated from Igbo):

“She said she was at the hospital, Federal Medical Centre. I shouted and asked her what they were telling her there. She told me that when she went to the first hospital, they told her they didn’t have anti-venom for snake bite. She went to the second one and they said they also didn’t have anti-venom. Someone then told her to go to FMC and an uber took her there. She said she asked them if they had an anti-venom for snake bite and they said they had.”

He further explained that he asked his brother to go meet her at the hospital and when he got there, he met her on the chair with drip in her hand.

A few minutes later, the man said he called his daughter, and she told him:

“Daddy, I cannot breathe.”

When he asked what happened, she said. “I don’t know,” and those were the last words he heard from her.

Watch the Instagram video below:

