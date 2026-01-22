A Nigerian man based in Poland has disclosed online that his children do not know who Jesus, Mohammed, God or Allah is

In a viral post on Facebook, the man explained why this is so, pointing out that Africans need to start producing children who are critical thinkers for Africa to grow

His post was met with mixed reactions, with some religious folks criticising his religious views and stance, while others commended him

Ewa LS Ekuma, a Nigerian man living in Poland, has said his children do not know about Jesus, Mohammed, God or Allah.

Despite not belonging to any of the popular religions, he noted that his children are well-behaved and disciplined.

Why man's kids don't know Jesus, Allah

In a Facebook post on January 18, Ekuma disclosed that he had removed his children from any kind of religious studies in their schools.

He stressed that Africans need to begin producing children who are critical thinkers and not God-fearing if the continent wants to grow. His post read:

"My kids don’t know who is Jesus, Mohamed, God or Allah. And yet they are well behaved and disciplined. I signed them off from any kind of religious studies in their schools.

"For Africa to GROW. We need to start producing critical thinking kids and not God fearing children. For this is the era of knowing and not believing."

Reactions trail man's post about religious stance

James Stinson said:

"This is surely the only way to free us from religious fear and indoctrination by preventing our children from being subjected to it."

Rose Reynolds said:

"Lovely to see you have bought up your children so well so well done and yes I am 81 and have know God always."

Yvette Mutima said:

"There's a difference between beliefs and religions and when you will meet Jesus christ you will change your mindset 100%."

Joseph Lungu said:

"Also, be sure to teach them the dangers of religions and religious people in large groups. The most evil people are usually the most religious and as kids they could encounter hostile intolerant brainwashed robots in school."

Rotich Robert said:

"They will still know and see that there's whiteman, black man and Arab. I hope you'll provide answers to the curiosity of the kid when they grow up."

Olusegun Irein said:

"Are you sure? Nature abhors vacuum. You either serve God or mammon. Choose you between life and death. You can be neutral. By your choice alone you have shown alignment, and alas, divine wisdom is not factored. A word is enough for wise."

Njoki Wa Ndiritu Njoki said:

"Yes, true in fact religious education is part of programming and it should be abolished in schools."

Source: Legit.ng