A Nigerian lady, Edwin Glory Princess, has announced on TikTok that she has quit her job.

Princess displayed the resignation letter she sent her former employer via email and described her move as the best decision to begin her 2025.

"Has to be the best decision to begin my 2025," she wrote.

The resignation letter showed that Princess was the corporate sales executive, social media manager, and content creator at her previous employer before she quit.

Princess appreciated the company for the opportunity and the experience she got during her time with them.

Her resignation took effect on January 17. In the letter, Princess offered to help the company transition her responsibilities smoothly.

View her resignation letter below:

Lady's resignation letter stirs reactions

akuzuoora said:

"Did same in December mehnnn. Though I miss the structured salary payment but I do not regret my decision. I am more happier now."

Adebisi said:

"Best decision I took also, you wan dey overwork me on top how much 😩😩 a toxic place too (Grateful I’ve left)."

Hair _clothes shoes bag vendor said:

"Resign last week Monday is not easy for the moment, but no regret better days ahead."

Oluwashekemi_ said:

"I did this last year November and I didn’t got once regret it."

NeneSylvia said:

"I did so last year and I don’t regret it one bit. I’m gradually growing….. wishing you all the best stranger."

thevirtualassistantgirl said:

"I'm super proud of you. resigning when you don't even have a solid back up plan is the hardest thing to do. I hope we are get it right in 2025."

Big Kabs said:

"Wait what?? Omo employers needs to understand that these roles are different roles and we should be paid differently. Rooting for you stranger. Resigned this month too, God will ease our affairs."

The perfect scents 💕😘 said:

"I did it of recent and my employer is threatening me🤣🤣🤣🤣… best decision ever."

Bellabells said:

"I am rooting for you stranger 🥰 did the same in Jan 2023 without a backup plan because the job wanted to take my life. I got a mgt role offer months later☺️it's been from glory to glory."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had resigned from her 9-5 job in Nigeria and relocated abroad to work as a cleaner.

Lady quits her job in Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had resigned from her job in Port Harcourt.

The lady broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) and lamented that the increase in fuel prices had negatively affected her.

She said her transportation fare had increased to N51,700, but the salary remained less than N100,000.

