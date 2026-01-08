A Nigerian couple who began their relationship years ago with no money have launched their second filling station in the country

Speaking about how their relationship started, the wife disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that they met in 2009 when they were just squatting with different people and trying to survive

She said they were united in love, perseverance and hardwork, buying their first car and paying for the rent of their first small apartment together

A couple have celebrated the launch of their second filling station in Nigeria.

The wife, a registered nurse, took to X on January 7, to share pictures of the newly launched filling station.

A couple launch their second filling station in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @FavorGrace90

Source: Twitter

The nurse, @FavorGrace90, posed together in one of the pictures.

"My hubby and i officially launched our second filling station DP Oil & Gas Filling Station alongside In & Out Restaurant," she tweeted.

Wife says they started broke

In another tweet, the woman disclosed that things weren't smooth for her and her husband when their relationship started many years ago.

According to her, they met in 2009, and were both very poor and squatted with different people.

Together, and armed with their love and perseverance, they bought their first car together and rented their first small apartment too.

She further noted that everything they have achieved today was built from the ground up.

She stressed that one doesn't necessarily need to marry a poor partner, but it is important they are supportive of each other's dreams.

"One thing i can boldly say anywhere is that my husband and I started from absolute zero, he was broke, i was broke when we met, no money, no stability, nothing handed to us. We met in 2009 when we were both squatting with different people and just trying to survive.

"Together, we bought our first car and figured out how to get to work. We rented our first small apartment. Everything we have today was built from the ground up, with love, teamwork and perseverance. You don’t have to marry a poor man/woman but for the love of God be supportive of each other dreams."

A Nigerian couple launch their second filling station in the country. Photo Credit: @FavorGrace90

Source: Twitter

See the wife's viral tweet below:

Filling station launch: Netizens celebrate with couple

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wife's tweet below:

@CrystalReignz said:

"Do you know the type of money you must have to open a filling station??

"There are some lowkey billionaires that are not on Forbes list Congratulations to you and yoursss."

@iamAbode said:

"Congratulations to you both!

"This is such an amazing milestone. Wishing DP Oil & Gas Filling Station and In & Out Restaurant massive success, growth, and nonstop customers. On to even bigger wins!"

@PrincessElendu said:

"Congrats.

"I love seeing people doing well in business.

"More to come."

@Its_Yhettyqueen said:

"It’s massiveeeeeee babyyyyyy.

"This is hugeeee.

"Congratulations my people."

@KennyMade8737 said:

"Congratulations to you and your hubby I’m really happy for you both. You shall launch many more in good health and wealth. More wins."

@MissRozapepper said:

"This is huge. Congrats to you and your family."

@Tope_Orus said:

"Congratulations, Sister Mi. Thank you for being a blessing and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian youths. May God grant you greater success."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple had built their second house in less than two years.

Couple buys old house, transforms it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had transformed an old house they had bought into something beautiful.

After acquiring the property located in a bushy area, they set to work and renovated each part of the house, including the roof.

What was previously looking dilapidated, was turned into a posh and beautiful abode. The man's wife, identified as Megan, shared clips on TikTok showing the 'before and after' clips of the various parts of the house.

Source: Legit.ng