A Nigerian lecturer has received accolades on social media for showing off his fun side and dancing with students

In a video, two male students were recording a dance video when the lecturer, who was passing by the area, decided to join them

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to commend the jovial man

A Nigerian lecturer won the hearts of many on social media after he was caught on camera dancing with students.

The funny clip showed two male students in the midst of recording a dance video when the lecturer, who happened to be strolling by, unexpectedly joined in.

Jovial lecturer dances with students within school premises Photo credit: @big_khala/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jovial lecturer dances with 2 male students

The video which was posted on TikTok by @big_khala quickly went viral, with netizens sharing their opinions.

"Even my lecturer feel the mood," the video's caption read.

Viewers who stumbled upon the video took to the comments section to heap praise on the lecturer, who was described as jovial and fun-loving.

Many were impressed by his willingness to let his hair down and have a good time with his students.

They emphasised the importance of building strong relationships between lecturers and students.

Reactions as lecturer dances with students

TikTok users expressed great admiration for the lecturer, with many calling him an inspiration and a role model.

@Ella said:

"You removing your air pod as soon as you saw him is a big Sign of respect you just gained a follower."

@blessed zitel said:

"Condition that will force you to start selling your properties just to be able to feed yourself will not be your portion."

@Yomi Luxe commented:

"He dan hear say students dey surprise best lecturers with gift for class."

@tee_sound007 said:

"This man dey fear make they no bite am too, he sharply join."

@Regular guy said:

"All my lecturers own na to date set yeye exam question, and da swallow fufu every evening by 7:45, dem no da sabi catch cruise."

@Jessyperry said:

"Seee joy if na my Gender una go see am for news no be for TikTok."

@OLAYINKA commented:

"Na student wey respect lecturer dey enjoy this kind privileged, noticed how he quickly removed his earpods until the lecturer started dancing, noticed how the other guy self comport."

@Flame_yrñ said:

"Ajeh I don follow you se. Thank god say you no tear the man clothe ohhh."

@Omawumih said:

"This is good thou. But to us who saw things and decided to keep quiet, it’s well with us."

@Joe chambaz added:

"He saw that u have respect for him by showing it, reason why he decided to join ur flow to make u feel at home. Respect is contagious."

Watch the video below:

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng