A Nigerian lady has said it is now difficult for her to date a man who does not have a car.

In a Facebook post, Anthonia Umerah said she recently got a car and this changed the way she sees relationships.

The lady said she would find it hard to date a man who does not have a car. Photo credit: Facebook/Anthonia Umerah.

At the moment, Anthonia said she would prefer men who have cars because she won't be the one using her car to drive a man around town if they went for a date.

Her words:

"Since I bought a car, I started finding it very hard to date a man who does not have a car. In my head, I am usually imagining how the experience will be like. Will I be parking my car at home while we use taxi to go out on dates or will I carry my car, probably drop him at him place after the date before going home instead of the other way round and being the one driving a man. Abi I will carry my car key give man?"

She suggested in her post that it was not really about the material aspect of it, but the fact that she wants to feel feminine.

She noted that some men might have their egos bruised if it is a lady who owns a car in the relationship.

Anthonia wrote:

"This was previously not a problem for me at all when I didn’t have a car and I know there are woman who naturally don’t like dating men who do not own a car despite not having and it is still very VALID but my own issues about it started since I bought a car and I don’t know why. I feel like; being the one to drive a man up and down is a masculine trait and i want to be feminine. One thing that also scare me about this, is that, a lot of Nigerian mèn have insecurîty issues. Situation like this may bruisè the ego of an insècure man and he will start telling you “is it because you have a car in every little misunderstanding”.

Facebook reactions to Anthonia's post

Lord Kebbi said:

"I cant date a girl that does not drive, or is not earning upto a million as her salary, how will I cope with such a gal."

Tolulope Odeyemi Dolapo said:

"Women and men can never be the same. May the lord bless all hardworking men outside. You have a point my dear but that shouldn't be the basic factor in dating a man."

Source: Legit.ng