A banker, known on TikTok as @.ikenga, has shown netizens the warning message he received from a customer concerning the payment of tax in 2026.

Starting from January 1, 2026, the Tax Act 2025, a comprehensive reform of Nigeria's tax system, will redefine how individuals and businesses are taxed.

"Which kind wahala be this one again," the banker funnily lamented as he displayed the warning text on TikTok.

Tax 2026: Content of text banker received

In the text, the customer greeted the banker and expressed hope that the new tax reform wouldn't affect his account.

He warned the banker of the consequence should any money be deducted from his bank account. The message read:

"Good evening Mr Ikenga.

"I hope this new I'm hearing about this tax won't affect my account.

"If I find one naira from my account eh, your name go be sorry.

"No even try near estate gate that whole week.

"Thank you."

Warning text banker received triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the warning text the banker received below:

Karimot Kareem said:

"No try near estate gate ooo."

Arubasa Victory said:

"No just near the estate next year."

Better_in_Data👩‍💻🤖 said:

"I support your customer no sha near Estate gate."

martadohoo said:

"Kukuma change ur name to sorry😂😂 dar one na small thing."

Wamene_ said:

"The calls and explaining 😂😂…I don’t know what to explain again."

ayubatamar said:

"Na so I do Dominic for Access Bank, na him force me open account, they start dea cut maintenance fee."

heissamiey said:

"He don warn you like that, you go think say Na play."

