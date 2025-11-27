A Nigerian lady has disclosed on social media that she never allows her husband to touch her face

The lady living in the United Kingdom with her husband shared a video showing what he does with his hand when in public

Social media users were amused by her husband's actions in public, while some shared their experiences with people seeking to touch their faces

A Nigerian lady based in the diaspora has shared why she never allows her husband to touch her face.

She posted a short video on TikTok, which started with her evading her husband as he tried to touch her face with his hand.

A lady shares why she doesn't allow her husband to touch her face. Photo Credit: @official_pjaysdiary

Source: TikTok

The scene is followed by moments in public where her husband played with a public staircase railing and other things he could lay his hands on as they walked.

Her video suggests that she does not allow her husband to touch her face because of the dirt picked up from the public things he rubs his hands on.

The video amused internet users. The couple is based in the UK and often shares content on TikTok about their lives.

A lady shows why she prevents her husband from touching her face. Photo Credit: @official_pjaysdiary

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Wife's decision stirs reactions on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's decision below:

Silver cross beatz💡🇦🇹 said:

"Me as a man I don’t know how I can stop this habit my hand touch everything."

𝐒𝖊𝖓𝐬𝖎𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝐒𝖆𝖒𝖒𝐲 said:

"Ur husband go sabi play well well. I the like people wey their play time pass their serious times."

Akinbode Olatilewa Damilola said:

"My first Son is on this table, trying to touch my chin all the time."

✿𝒢𝓁𝑜𝓇𝓎✿ said:

"My man will never touch anything outside even to open doors he has to take tissue 🤣🤣🤣and the look he give me whenever I mistakenly touch something hein."

LORD DANIEL said:

"Ur husband na last born like me . A fit swear seh na truth a talk."

bittercolaboss said:

"I stopped one guy from touching my facing yesterday, I told him that skin care is too expensive."

Official BIG-DY said:

"Omoh l don this everywhere l go I must touch everything on the road before I get to where I’m going."

Mohammad ibn Ansaar said:

"Yeah, I don't let my Mrs touch my face either because I don't like touching my own face unless doing wudhu or putting cream on my face cause I was taught growing up that's how spots appear on your face."

Jackie said:

"You are like me. I don’t want anyone touching my face unless I have seen them wash your hands. My children wash their hands then they come and touch my face."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman displayed the heartwarming message she received from her husband after he sent her money.

Wife stops husband from settling makeup bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wife stopped her husband from settling a N38k makeup bill of a bridesmaid during a wedding game.

The incident happened during a game organised by the Master of Ceremony, where the bridesmaid asked a married guest to settle her makeup bill, amounting to N38,000.

The hilarious moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @mcfatboycfr, the wedding's MC. The MC posed a question about the wife's actions, asking if she was right or wrong.

Source: Legit.ng