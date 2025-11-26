A little girl failed a Christian Religious Studies (CRS) question in school for saying that Jesus was born in Nigeria

The little girl's mother shared the development on TikTok, noting that her daughter scored 15/15 in other subjects, except the CRS

The woman's daughter's response to where Jesus was born sent social media users into a frenzy

A woman left internet users in stitches after sharing her little daughter's response when she was asked where Jesus was born.

The amused woman posted her daughter's book on TikTok, showing her answers to the Christian Religious Studies (CRS) questions that she was asked in school.

A mum says her daughter wrote in school that Jesus was born in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @toviaofure1

Source: TikTok

According to the woman, her daughter scored 15/15 in every subject, except the CRS, because she said Jesus was born in Nigeria.

"POV: My daughter got 15/15 in every subject except CRS because she said Jesus was born in Nigeria," the woman wrote.

In the clip, the woman again asked her little daughter some of the questions asked in her CRS, and she gave the same replies, including that Jesus was born in Nigeria

"Father Lord, your child has relocated Bethlehem," the girl's mum wrote.

A little girl says Jesus was born in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @toviaofure1

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail little girl's answer on subject

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mum's video below:

Shishok Irunva 💄 said:

"It’s not her fault, you know that year Jesus was born in the most troubled country, so we understand her point."

precious essien said:

"Because na only Nigeria de carry Jesus birth for head my girl correct oo."

B.beauty Ibadan makeup artist said:

"What about my daughter that follow me to the hospital immediately we enter she told me mummy let go Jesus is not here 😂it funny nd not funny."

khay4001 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂 Everywhere go first blurr for the teacher 🤣🤣🤣🤣 their script are very much difficult to mark I'm telling you from experience because my grandmother is a primary school teacher."

Tessy said:

"My baby is very correct we don’t know the white Jesus we are Nigeria so Jesus was born in Nigeria."

Florence Ego said:

"She said she is in Nigeria so Jesus was born in Nigeria now mama tell me how she was wrong."

Mondiva💖🌸 said:

"If e reach your turn write say Jesus was born in Bethlehem."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had displayed the unusual assignment brought home by her little daughter.

Mum laments inappropriate assignment given to daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had displayed the inappropriate assignment that was given to her two-year-old daughter.

In a TikTok post, the woman, @tripple_m___, maintained that the content of the textbook given to her daughter is not age-appropriate.

She questioned why a two-year-old would be asked to name the mother of computer, or questions about Jesus Christ. According to the woman, she had no problem with the 25-page homework if it was fitting for her daughter. However, what she was given was way above her age, which caused the woman to worry about the state of the country's education system.

Source: Legit.ng