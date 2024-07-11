A young Nigerian lady has expressed her gratitude to her stepfather who sponsored her in the university

According to her, the lovely man treated her like the father she never had and enrolled her in a private institution

A touching video showed her stepfather signing on her white shirt as she graduated from the university after four years

A Nigerian lady has acknowledged her stepfather's unwavering support throughout her university journey.

According to the grateful lady, her stepfather selflessly sponsored her education at a private university, providing her with a loving and supportive environment reminiscent of a father-daughter relationship.

Lady kneels before stepfather as she graduates from school Photo credit: @sandrablink4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady thanks stepfather for supporting for her education

The emotional video, shared on TikTok by @sandrablink4, captured the moment when her stepfather signed on her graduation shirt, marking the end of her four-year academic journey.

In the caption accompanying the video, the graduate expressed her profound gratitude to her stepfather, affectionately referring to him as "the dad I never had."

In her words:

"POV: Your step dad sponsored your four years of schooling in a private university. A dad I never had. I love you dad."

Reactions as lady hails stepfather

The TikTok video garnered widespread praise and admiration for the stepfather's kindness and dedication.

@phavDigital Marketer said:

"Mine did for me and my younger sister, I must say I have a dad not step dad. Today am a double qualified licensed nurse."

@LIONESS wrote:

"Some people are lucky mine told my mom to stop paying our school fees else she will also start paying for the one she has for him but trust my mom."

@That Girl Emerald said:

"GOD bless him abundantly for taking the step of being a dad in your life and God bless your mother for taking the right decision."

@user2393256122043 reacted:

"Not all step father takes care of another man's child is rare so I know what I'm saying her mother tried so much by convincing that man cuz it's not easy so shut up your mouth."

@prettyhilda added:

"My own na the weapon fashioned against me."

Watch the video below:

