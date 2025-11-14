A Nigerian lady who has been searching for her younger brother for many years has finally found him

The lady said she last saw her brother in 2013 when they attended the burial of their father and hasn't seen him since then

However, according to a new video she posted on TikTok, she has finally found the young man and they have reunited

A Nigerian lady's heart is filled with joy because she has found her younger brother she was searching for.

The lady said she has been looking for her brother for many years but they have now reunited.

The lady said her brother has been found after many years. Photo credit: TikTok/@snow_whiite.

Source: TikTok

In an emotional post, the lady, identified as @snow_whiite_ said she last saw her brother in 2013 when they attended their father's burial.

They were still kids then but she has never forgotten that she has a brother somewhere.

Now that she has found her brother, Snow said she is going to be taking care of him to best of her abilities.

Her words:

"I am convinced that there is no purer love than the love an older sister has for her younger sibling. She will always be your biggest supporter, your protector and your best friend...I’ll always be here for you, no more distance, not more years apart, just family, love and bond that time could never truly break."

The lady said she has reunited with her brother after many years. Photo credit: TikTok/@snow_whiite.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reunites with her brother

@Tracy said:

"Sorry for posting this here looking for my step brother according to my mom my grandpa accuse him of having a hand in my dads death it’s been 18years since then we haven’t see him is name is Tega am the one on blue gown I don’t know if I post it on my page if it would go far."

@Gift-Rosy said:

"As an only child I always feel my dad has a child out there before he died."

@sharzie said:

"Did y’all see the glow and outfit after reuniting with his sister,you such a good big sister."

@mummy_Eru said:

"I really want to be close to my step siblings but the pain thier mother caused our home then is part of my childhood memories. it hurt so much."

@joan said:

"Why did his mother not tell he about you guys. See what the mother was denying the young guy. God bless you dear."

@Eva_britney2 said:

"He looks so much like your dad. The place he was carrying his frame, it's look like mini-him. You did well. God bless & sustain you guys."

@Aeesha said:

"I lost my brother 45years ago we couldn’t find him still date."

Lady shares how her brother was found after going missing for 17 days

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady in Lagos shared how her brother went missing for 17 days, but was found in another state.

In a viral video, the lady gave details of how he was found and the changes they noticed about him.

Many who came across the viral post reacted to the lady's video, and some shared similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng