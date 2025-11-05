A woman has announced her intention to part ways with her husband, whom she described as a great man who doesn't cheat or lie

While admitting that he provides for the family, prays and loves them, she said he 'started acting brand new', a development she detests

Her divorce announcement post has triggered mixed reactions on Facebook, with many people criticising her

A woman, known on Facebook as Mila-Dior, has declared online that she would divorce her husband.

According to her, he is actually a great man, who doesn't cheat or lie, and he also provides for the family, but she claimed he has changed.

Why woman wants to divorce husband

Mila-Dior, whose bio reads that she is an AI music artist, said her husband began acting brand new and moving differently, noting that she no longer recognises him.

She said she misses the edge he had back then, adding that she misses the 'street money.' She lamented that his legitimate work does not pay like the illegal work, which she now desires.

Mila-Dior insists that she wants to find the thrill of old and deserves better. In her words:

"I’m divorcing my husband… don’t get me wrong he’s a GREAT man. Provides, prays, loves his family, don’t cheat, or lie… But somewhere along the line he changed, started moving different, acting brand new.. & I don’t recognize him anymore. Back then he had that edge to him, that street money, that excitement. Now it’s all work (that don’t pay like the streets did), bills & family time. Everybody keeps saying, “girl you got a blessing,” & maybe I do… but I miss what we used to be. I miss how it felt before he became this version of himself & that don’t make me ungrateful at all. Bc I want to find that thrill again… I DESERVE better!"

Woman's divorce announcement stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Jailyn Brown said:

"I be feeling like this sometimes until I sit down and think ain’t this what you prayed for ? The family, faithfulness, kids, a good god fearing hardworking man? Yes ! it may get boring but this is what you want and this is what you got. Had to Learn how to make it fun again!"

Lovett Kelsey said:

"Whew chile. Don’t do it. The pool is disgusting. You married that man and if that’s the worst… you better take it to God in prayer cus that can be fixed. Expeditiously. ￼

"You’ll meet different men and thumb thru them one by one after the honey moon experience is gone."

Mayor Chikwe said:

"If u invested a penny in that marriage, I bet you wouldn’t be thinking of leaving for the above mentioned reasons.

"Easy for u cos all the while, he has been the provider and spender while you were the consumer and when u feel u no longer consuming enough, all u have to do is simply stand up and get going, nothing lost."

Charlsi Mathis said:

"Sooooo.....is he not putting you through the mattress like he used to??? Cause guh whet?! What thrill you miss....the almost going to jail? Or you just miss the fast money???? Y'all used to go on high speed chases or something???? I'm really trying to understand."

Tip TherealDon Woods said:

"Lmao Oh you gon find exactly what you looking for and then some I use to be like this. Until I ran into some dark heavy evil shixx. Anyways good luck."

Libra Libra said:

"Girl you sound dumb you better keep him before he be making some other woman happy and smiling street money hell money is money as long as he helping you with bills and things around the house it doesn’t matter some of you women so dumb until it’s funny but the good women can never found a good man here you got one and don’t want him if it’s something you chasing behind then by all means go get it and leave that man along and let him be happy with someone else."

