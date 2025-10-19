A lady has pointed out an 'intriguing' observation she made about Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko's wives

This comes amid Regina Daniels' domestic abuse allegation against the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate

While some people agreed with the lady's observation, others had different opinions on the Regina-Ned marital saga

A lady, known on X as @BlessedGirl001, has drawn people's attention to something she noticed about Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko's wives.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

A lady says she noticed none of Ned Nwoko's wives had complained about domestic abuse. Photo Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

However, the lady feels Regina's accusation is the first she has noticed in Nwoko's polygamous marriage.

According to @BlessedGirl001, Nwoko reportedly married five wives before Regina, and none of them had complained about domestic violence.

While noting that she does not support domestic violence, the lady said Nwoko should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Her tweet read:

"You see all these emotional sentiments on Regina Daniels case, I don't buy it Ned married 5 wives before Regina. How come none of them have ever complained about Domestic Violence I need to hear Ned's side of the story I don't support abuse, At the same time, I know my Gender."

A lady says Ned Nwoko should be given the benefit of the doubt. Photo Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels: Lady's observation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

@MarshalSkaye said:

"Some say the other wives are not rich, they are all naive and mediocre. They can't speak up. So their saviour came and salvaged the situation."

@Avenata01 said:

"You guys talk as if you are not in Nigeria that has no rule of law. H9w many of them can fight Ned and win? This same country that jails the innocent and frees the culprit? We sae how the wife before Regina tried protesting and went back defeated."

@Ichoosefirst said:

"Not forgetting that he even got married to a Moroccan. We never hear of any abuse from any of the other five ladies nor have we seen them posting nonsense on the Internet."

@Maobimodo said:

"Regina is Gen Z. Most of our parents' marriages were not perfect in any sense of the word. But they were married for 40-50 years regardless. Times have changed. The new age doesn't have that endurance. The OG's may have found a way to live beyond their ordeal."

@datcrazyboy said:

"This is the danger of a one sided story.. Too many details left out and the teller will be hero of his own story."

@judeandeh said:

"Those women are not popular actresses with fans & followers online. They are just beautiful regular women. It messes with your head when you have fame outside, but inside your husband's house, you are just another wife. Maybe she wants special treatment, which she is not getting."

@ChinweOfoha2 said:

"Thank you for speaking my mind; she is just too loud for a 6th wife; I guess it's because she married as a kid or something...the noise is too much!"

