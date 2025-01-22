A young Nigerian lady has come under fire for blasting her boyfriend over the state of their kitchen

She had returned home after travelling for three days and was immediately displeased after entering the kitchen

She put her boyfriend on full blast and insulted him while expressing her displeasure over what she saw

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a lady criticising her boyfriend for not cleaning their kitchen.

The young lady, @userugosimba63, told her followers she had travelled for three days, leaving her man alone in the house.

She blasted her boyfriend for not tidying the kitchen. Photo Credit: @userugosimba63

Source: TikTok

When @userugosimba63 returned, she headed to the kitchen and was annoyed that it was not tidied.

Speaking in Igbo, the young lady criticised her man, who appeared to be in the background, for not doing the dishes.

She cursed him and wondered why the kitchen would be in such a state despite his presence in the house.

"...Look at how you messed up the whole place. You didn't even try to wash the plates. How many days was I away?

"Madness kill you. Madness kill you for messing up this place (referring to the kitchen)

"Look at the state of a kitchen a matured man like you used."

The lady panned the camera around to show the dirty condition of the kitchen. However, some people did not like how she reacted.

Some women shared what they would have done if they were in the lady's shoes. The video has amassed over 8k views at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's video

KAYCEE0147 said:

"Why Man go dey lazy like that?"

@Ujunwa_official 🌸🌼 said:

"U still collect insult on top, red flag."

kosiso_3 said:

"Don't you know na man u get lock if na me self."

Giftygold💞💞🌹 said:

"How una dey take keep man,cus me I don't think this relationship stuff is for me."

Faith Nk said:

"God knows I will not even touch any of those plates,he will wash it himself."

Mimz-hooks❤️🧶 said:

"I guess why he mess the whole place up is because he definitely knows that you will arrange it."

sweetbella228 said:

"My own go carry water full for house 🤣carry pot keep for room."

Osward paschal said:

"Omo the guy no try o even me as single guy my house is always tide because dirtiness irritates me."

queen said:

"U fit wash am fine mk another wowan enyoy that place."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out for help after the stew she made for her boyfriend refused to be thick.

Lady displays "watery" noodles her boyfriend prepared

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the "watery" noodles that her boyfriend had prepared.

In a video which went viral on TikTok, the lady watched and was amused as her boyfriend struggled to make the noodles.

She panned the camera around to show his watery noodles and the state of his kitchen. Her video sent social media users into a frenzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng