A Nigerian lady has sought the help of social media users to find a man who caught her attention at Bole Festival in Port Harcourt

In a video, she captured the moment they danced together during the festival, and referred to him as her future 'husband'

While sharing the video on the TikTok app, she appealed to all netizens who might know him to tag him in her viral post

A Nigerian lady sought the assistance of social media users to locate a man who 'stole her heart' during the Bole Festival in Port Harcourt.

The lady posted a video showing when the young man suddenly joined her in a dance video during the festival.

Lady seeks help to find 'crush'

The video, which was shared on TikTok by user @swiftrae, showed the moment the lady and the man danced together at the festival.

Her excitement and eagerness to find him was so intense, as she referred to the man as her future husband.

In the video, the lady was seen dancing and making a selfie video at the festival before the man unexpectedly joined in.

She captioned the post:

"POV: I just met my husband at Bole Festival 2025 but he doesn't know yet. Love at first sight? TikTok help me out. Somebody tag him. My bride price is ready."

Reactions as lady seeks help to find man

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Koko said:

"That’s Kenechukwu."

@Tee reacted:

"Na my ex be this."

@Real Talk With Joy Chisom said:

"Bring me back here if they find each other."

@Zlatan Walter said:

"I know him o."

@The wicked Urhobo man reacted:

"My son wife."

@beddings_vendor_in_ph16 said:

"TikTok do your thing."

@mommy_lotanna said:

"I go sha use this caption me sef go like people."

@Pretty rose said:

"My baby asoebi loading."

@Inemesit Ikotidem reacted:

"Imagination wan wound u."

@Giftyyyy said:

"Over 20yrs in ph and I’ve never attended bole festival, the crowd is a turn off for me."

@Makeup Bar reacted:

"I have not attended the bole festival before.please can a skincare vendor get a stand and make sales?"

@Oluwapelumi reacted:

"I went last year and I haven’t healed from the trauma honestly my friend and I got missing, no network to locate ourselves Omo! I suffered."

@Queen prissy added:

"Coming out of that festival was a big war i had to hold my brother trousers while he did d pushing and clearing of d road den when we finally got out, our car was blocked, we had to use bolt and came back for d car d next morning i had fun i swear."

See the post below:

