A Nigerian youth has made public something unexpected he found on an old birthday present of his

He said a lady had gifted him a mug as a birthday present, and only recently did he check its body to discover it is a magic mug that probably belonged to someone else

The young man shared his findings online, and some internet users were amused by the writings on the magic mug

A young man has made public what he recently discovered on the body of a magic mug a lady had given him years ago as a birthday present.

A magic mug is a heat-sensitive mug that reveals a hidden design or image when filled with hot liquid.

A young man was given a magic mug on his birthday years ago.

In a post on TikTok, the young man poured liquid from a kettle into the mug, causing writings on its body to become visible.

"POV: You decided to check the cup your friend gave you as birthday gift years ago," his TikTok post was captioned.

He concluded that the lady definitely stole the mug, due to the writings on it.

The Bible verse Proverbs 31:10-30 was written on it as well as the word 'mother', amongst other words that covered the mug's body.

A man discovers writings on the magic mug he was gifted as birthday present years ago.

See the birthday gift in the video below:

People comment on magic cup birthday gift

oluwanifemi82825477 said:

"Am sorry I only wanted to make u happy as I no get money to buy gift."

Ayo_ola_22 said:

"She no steal am assuming you open it since it wouldn’t have changed."

JEM GIRLY ESSENTIAL💅👩‍❤️‍👩 said:

"Probably someone sold it for her as black cup or she took it from someone place in mind to gift you."

nanyaval said:

"Or the vendor might have mistakenly swapped it with someone else’s own. If your birthday is around Mother’s Day it’s possible."

KemmieJoie🧶 said:

"She’s not aware it’s magic cup😂😂😂aigooooo."

Beauty🦋🍾 said:

"Eeeii immediately i see proverb 31:10 I know say she don cast 😂🤣Magic mug no do well oo."

Itz Holuwatumise Ayomide said:

"Haa I sha don beg you, you later bring ham come TikTok."

gold said:

"That's how that mug is when you put hot water on it the design comes out."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had reacted after unboxing her birthday package to find unexpected items in it.

Man praises girlfriend for car oil gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had written an epistle to his girlfriend who gifted him car oil on his birthday.

In the message posted by his girlfriend online, the grateful man reiterated his appreciation for his girlfriend's thoughtfulness, emphasising the car oil as the greatest gesture. He praised her for being attentive to his needs and for making their relationship feel truly special. The message also acknowledged the challenges they had faced together.

"This is me telling you for the umpteenth time that I love you and I do not wish to stop. This is me telling you thank you for being my lover. I appreciate you and I am proud of you. Most importantly babe, thank you for these gifts. I really do appreciate them. The cake and perfumes are nice, but this car oil got to me..." his appreciation message partly read.

