A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the kind of gifts she gave her friend on her birthday

In the funny video, she arrived at the girl's house with a bread and coke packaged inside a box including a N10 money bouquet

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches as they reacted to the funny clip on TikTok

An interesting video recently surfaced on TikTok, showing a Nigerian lady's funny approach to gift-giving.

The clip captured the moment she surprised her friend with a birthday present, leaving both the recipient and social media users in fits of laughter.

Source: TikTok

Lady gifts friend N10 money bouquet

In the video shared by @johnvera13 on TikTok, she cleverly packaged a loaf of bread and a bottle of coke inside a box, accompanied by a N10 money bouquet.

After packaging the gifts, she headed towards her friend's house and the birthday celebrant got emotional when she saw her with gifts.

However, when she opened the box, she burst into laughter upon seeing bread and coke inside it.

According to the caption, the lady's motivation stemmed from a previous funny gift exchange between the friends.

She recounted how her friend gifted her a funny looking frame on her birthday and decided to pay back the gesture.

Reactions trail lady's funny gifts to friend

TikTok users who came across the video were thoroughly entertained, flooding the comments section with laughter.

@WWW.airlahh said:

"When they go low,we DROWN!!! But how much did you pay for this bouquet?"

@Johnprofit said:

"This kind friendship bond dey always dey strong not like dose ones when dey form. Beautiful I don laugh tire so funny."

@itzmary gold reacted:

"She received money bouquet dis year, abi she no receive."

@parfumariacommented:

"Pls who sells that kind of box she used to pack the bread and coke."

@Rayo said:

"What I’m curious about is where did u get those 10# I no sure I don see this 10# note for the past 2 years."

@SPEC said:

"Abeg where u see that 10naira I need it to gift someone. Help a sister."

@itzchizzyjoy said:

"I don calculate all this money with my brain tire. Abeg how much all this money fit be. I one do person back."

@Lastborn added:

"Even if na 5 naira own at this point make me sef collect bouquet one day even if you need funds for me to plan it. At this point me sef wan open mouth for once do how."

Watch the video below:

