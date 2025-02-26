A young man is devastated over the sudden demise of his best friend at 22 and took to social media to mourn him

The Nigerian youth said he would never have forgiven himself if he had not spent the night with him before he passed away

He shared the last thing his deceased close pal said to him and his post made many people emotional

A Nigerian youth, Kcee, has mourned the untimely death of his best friend, Emmanuel Eyimofe Sobodu, on social media.

Emmanuel, born on March 10, 2003, lost his life at 22 on February 3, 2025, and was buried on February 7, 2025.

Kcee's best friend, Emmanuel, died at age 22. Photo Credit: @kcee.feels

While the cause of his death was not disclosed, Kcee could not come to terms with the fact that he won't see Emmanuel anymore.

Kcee's best friend's last words

In a TikTok post, an emotional Kcee shared his late best friend's last words to him. Kcee said Emmanuel's last words were "later Ejeh", meaning see you later, blood (or brother).

Kcee said he would not have forgiven himself if he hadn't spent the night with Emmanuel before his demise.

While accepting his best friend's death, Kcee said it is difficult to accept he won't see him again. Kcee wrote:

"Struck* Your last words you said to me was ‘later Eje’ was this the later you meant !?💔.I would never have forgiven myself if i didn’t come spend the night with you before you passed. i accepted your death but accepting i would never see you again or be with you is impossible."

A young man named Kcee lost his best friend at 22. Photo Credit: @kcee.feels

Kcee blamed the devil for taking the life of the person closest to his heart.

In a series of posts on his TikTok page, Kcee continued to mourn his late bestie and recounted the good old days.

Netizens joined Kcee in mourning Emmanuel.

View his post below:

People mourn his best friend's death

JEwELly💎🌟 said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Real Minnah said:

"May God comfort you."

DIRECTOR A.🌸💕 said:

"Sending you hugs and all the love you need!"

Mayowa Bisi said:

"You really love your friend 🥹 God will grant you everlasting peace."

Kemisola 🥰🥰🥰 said:

"I lost my elder brother on one of my happiest days in 2025 i almost run but it’s well sha."

MOROMOKE said:

"Honestly I wouldn't have cried that much assuming I witnessed his last moment, they even buried him behind my back😭😭😭😭 God knows the best my brother."

CAKE VENDOR IN LAGOS/OGUNSTATE said:

"Guy🥹I don’t know this guy but his death really hurt me so bad and makes me cry whenever I come across your page."

