A Nigerian lady has graduated with a bachelor degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekei, Ekiti state

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy after she successfully graduated from Afe Babalola University.

The lady said her father was no longer alive to witness her graduation.

The lady graduated from Afe Babalola University. Photo credit: TikTok/@eromonsele_oseee.

Source: TikTok

According to @eromonsele_oseee, her father was the one who dropped her off at school when she resumed her studies.

Unfortunately, he died five days after dropping her off. She said she was not told until after one month.

Her words:

"Five days after my dad dropped me off at school, I lost him. His last words to me were, "See you soon," but I never got to see him again. My family didn't tell me for a month, and when I was finally called to White Rock (the administrative block of the school), the registrar broke the news. It felt like my world had shattered. I was angry, confused, and questioned God's power, why he had let it happen knowing that I am at an important stage of my life."

She said the pain was so much so that it consumed her when the sad news was broken to her in the school.

She noted:

"The pain consumed me, and many people misunderstood my behaviour as arrogance, not knowing the pain I was carrying. How people always said oh let me call my daddy, but I didn't have anyone to call. At one point, I thought I would drop out and restart my 100 Level at another school because of how I was constantly reminded of the journey to the school and our drive round the school. One day outside class, my level adviser, Dr. Ajisafe, saw me crying. When I explained what had happened, he became a father figure to me and supported me through it all."

According to her due to her father's death, her time in one hundred level was a huge mess as she found it hard to focus.

She said:

"My 100 Level was a mess. I stopped attending classes and it reflected on my result, mostly Ds. But by 200 Level, I found my strength again. I worked hard to raise my CGPA, trusting that God would help me through the pain. Though I couldn't graduate with a first class due to the setback, I am incredibly grateful to have come out with a strong result. God gave me the strength to push through, and reminded me that it's not how you start, but how you finish. Although my father's last words were "See you soon," I never saw him again; I know he would be proud of how far I've come."

Reactions as lady graduates from ABUAD

@drlayoo said:

"Yes, you made it! The holy book says " But those who trust in the Lord for help will find their strength renewed... Congratulations dear daughter!"

@ebi3ree said:

"Dr Ajisafe is such an amazing and God sent man. Congratulations! your dad is so proud of you right now."

Man baggs first class from Babcock University

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng