A Nigerian lady has shared the hurtful messages she received from her ex-boyfriend, who disowned the child they had together

The voice notes from her former boyfriend concerning the five-month-old child have sparked mixed reactions on social media

In one of the voice messages, the lady's ex warned that the child should never look for him when he comes of age

A lady, @bigbabykam0, has become a single mother after her ex-boyfriend disowned their five-month-old son.

The distraught lady shared a picture of the child and the hurtful voice messages her ex sent on WhatsApp.

Hurtful messages from ex

In a TikTok post, she played two voice notes he sent her, disassociating himself from the child.

The man said he regrets bringing the child into the world, and declared he would never be part of his life.

He told the lady to inform the kid that he does not have a father, or suggested she could present someone else as his father. A part of one of his voice notes read:

"...He should never look for me because he is not my son. I regret bringing him into this world. He is never going to be part of my life. He is never going to be part of my children. He is never going to be part of my properties. He is never going to be part of me. So, they should tell him he does not have a father or show him another man as his father. But that boy should never come near me..."

Netizens divided over lady's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

zeebaby🥰 said:

"Even if u cheated in as much as he knows this child is his, he has no right of making such statement😡, pray for ur child always, help build his future and make sure as he grows up, this sound should be his first phone ringing tone."

Gladys🦋❤️ said:

"It's funny how something will be so annoying and my gender will come to comment section and start asking madam what did you do 😪😪 make una rest."

Lennsweetishbiter said:

"For those of you asking what she did, wuna need help. this guy is simply running away from responsibility."

Emediong💍🤭 said:

"Sue him for child support, you can't tell Cox the child might change his mind to follow him tomorrow."

Oyinlomo D’General said:

"If truly the boy is his biological father please he shouldn’t reject the innocent child,no matter what happened between him and his partner,even a lady planned with another guy to kpai my friend because of his properties that she’s not interested in him anymore but my guy later saw the whole chat when he discovered she was doing somehow they separated and he took his son from her."

Enyi❤️🖤🥷 said:

"For a father to say this, something really happened and madam you need to be honest to yourself first, because you are painting him black now without telling us what led to this, did something for him to say this to you…did you cheat when you’re pregnant?🤔 If you did trust me I will do exactly what he did."

Precious Edith said:

"And he wil live to regret his actions and by then it would have been too late for him. this boy is gonna be a big blessing his mom's family."

