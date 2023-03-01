A Nigerian lady is of the opinion that a ghost of her mother may be roaming the earth after a recent social media appeal someone made

The person had said that her brother dated a woman in 2000 and had a child with her but th woman left him with the kid and has not been heard from in over 23 years

This caught the lady's attention as she noticed that the picture of the said woman who left her baby years ago is similar to her late mum's

A Nigerian lady has stunned many after claiming a ghost of her late mother may have had a relationship with someone elsewhere.

This came after Rant HQ Extention founder Suzan Ade Coker shared an appeal on her Facebook group on behalf of someone.

The lady 'discovered' her mother somewhere else. Photo Credit: Suzan Ade Coker

Source: Facebook

The said appeal was for a lady who was looking for her brother's baby mama. The lady said her brother dated a woman named Alice Peter in 2000 and had a child with him but abandoned the kid with her baby daddy and disappeared in 2001.

The lady added that Alice hails from Ogoja local govt area of Cross River state and that her child named Richard is now a grown man and is asking to see his mother. She said her brother met Alice in Abuja. An old picture of Alice was released on the platform. Suzan's post reads:

"#cryforhelp.

"Good afternoon ma. Pls me post on Rant. I know God will use you to help us locate this lady. My brother dated her in year 2000 and they had a son together. She left the child with us the following year and nothing has been heard about her till date.

"Her name is ALICE PETER, She's from Ogoja local govt areas of cross-river state. That's all we know about her. Her son Richard is now a grown man and seriously looking for her. My brother met her in Abuja."

A second appeal about the same woman

Hours after the first appeal, Suzan dropped another post from a lady who believes that Alice may be her late mum.

The lady said Alice may be a ghost as her mum passed away in 1999 and had a mark on her face. She said her mum's name is Agatha Peter Okoh and hailed from Benue state.

According to the lady, they lived in Abuja before her mother was charmed. She appealed to be connected with the person who owned the first appeal as the said Richard maybe her brother.

She said she had a dream where her mum married and had children. A photo of the woman was also attached. Suzan's post read:

"#cryforhelp.

"Hi ma. The person you posted (Alice Peter) do she have a Mark on her face? She look like my late mum. She might be ghost.

"This is me and her. I last her 1999. Her name is Agatha Peter okoh. She is from Benue state.

"That lady might be my mother ma. My mum live in Abuja before they charmed her.

"Please connect me with the person that you posted it for let me ask her some questions please . The boy might be my brother. I once dream that my mom marry and has a children."

Social media reactions

Godspower Agofure said:

"Dere are strong native doctors in villages who can easily talk her way about., if she is alive or dead., dem will let u no., so I suggest u see one especially in delta an ondO state."

Akpan Gloria Ekong said:

"How did ur family treated her bk den? Cause no woman will leave her kid if well treated.... I pray u find her cause of her son."

Candy Elmma said:

"Poster you have not told us what you people did to that lady back then...just say the truth cos I don't think woman can just run without looking back."

MeMas Kitchen said:

"I have one aunty Alice ooo from Ogoja but how would I know if she’s the one since there are plenty Alice from Ogoja. Plus I heard she had a child out too."

