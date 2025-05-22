Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently documented her funny exchange with her young son, Zion

In the viral video, the little boy complained about his mother’s house and why she needed to pay for another one

Wumi Toriola’s response to her son was captured in the clip, and netizens reacted after it went viral

Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola’s son, Zion, has caused a stir on social media with what he said about his mother’s house.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her funny interaction with her young son.

Nigerians react as Wumi Toriola's young son tells her why he's tired of their house. Photos: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the little boy who had previously tried to pack out of his mother’s house, told her why he wanted her to pay for a new place.

According to Zion, Wumi Toriola’s house is no longer appealing because its ‘beauty has finished’. In his words:

“I thought you were going to pay for another house, because this house, the beauty has finished.”

Wumi Toriola accompanied the video with a caption where she expressed amusement at some of her son’s utterances. According to her, the house her son is complaining about is only three years old.

The Nollywood star also called for interior decorators who could help her revamp her space. In her words:

“Nothing wey i nor dey hear. Beauty of a 3 year old house has finished…Na who go redesign i go look for ,tag a good interior decor if you know one 😀😀😀😀 Nor be me you go pressure”

See the video below:

Reactions as Wumi Toriola’s son complains about her house

Wumi Toriola’s interaction with her young son left many netizens amused. A number of them shared their thoughts about the little boy’s comment:

Flakkybabe95 said:

“😂😂😂😂😂… they all think money grows on trees… I'm like this, am waiting for my kids to start earning, to see their reaction to it, the 😂😂😂😂to now give them my reply.”

Orekelewajoke said:

“Zion😂beauty has finished ke.”

Damishittu wrote:

“Lol. Nah see finish cause am😂.”

St.yadara said:

“That’s how my daughter told her dad to quit his job and get another job close to the house so that he can be picking her up from school. I wish things were as easy as children think.”

_rhiks_xx said:

“Mummy is true the beauty of the house has finish pack out let me come and stay there 😂.”

Ariyikemeei said:

“He’s tired seeing same design 😂😂children,they don’t know the cost of living..nah to enjoy be their own😂😂.”

Mercyabuh wrote:

“Did he smoke yoghurt and bobo drink 😂.”

Pweetie_ik said:

“The beauty of this house has finished 😂.”

Enryanmedspa wrote:

“My son said I shd change my car that my car does not befitt our house. .. as me I want to change car but no money nko... oya borrow me money to change the car na!”

Flexomolola1 said:

“Children no send us 🤣 they think it’s easy bcoz they always get whatever they demand for within seconds.”

_theymi_ said:

“Na when you grow up you go no say khaki no be leather😂 your mum is there for you sha you fit no later relate 😭.”

Janjanywa wrote:

“The way they think ehn.. like say person get money farm.”

Why Wumi Toriola wants more kids with ex-husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on April 12, 2025, Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola opened up about her unconventional family plans.

The actress, known for her vibrant roles in Yoruba films, declared she was not keen on walking down the aisle again but that she's open to having more children with her ex-husband.

Toriola explained during an exclusive interview with TVC News, that their separation had not severed their connection, as they had built a solid co-parenting relationship that worked seamlessly for their family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng