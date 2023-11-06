A Nigerian man has taken to social media to mourn the loss of his girlfriend who passed away untimely

The heartbroken boyfriend released their last WhatsApp chats on the net and this stirred mixed reactions among netizens

While many people noted she saw her demise coming, others criticised the boyfriend for being nonchalant about her complaints to him

A young Nigerian man has released his last WhatsApp chats with his girlfriend as he mourned her untimely passing.

While he did not state the circumstances surrounding her demise, the youth, @enibeeika, said he was teary as he posted the chats.

His girlfriend expressed how scared she was about dying. Photo Credit: @enibeeika

Source: TikTok

His deceased lover was restless

In the chats, his deceased girlfriend complained to him about how she saw white clothes and how she was not at peace.

It appeared she was going through a challenge and told him how she felt something bad was going to happen to her.

"Woo if I later die una no go rest.

"Ion see amy race say I go heal. Omoh I don tire.

"I dey feel bad thing," some of her messages to him read

At the concluding parts of his post, he went back to their chat to lament, wondering why she left him so early.

Netizens divided on the released WhatsApp chat

Eyimofe Yemisi said:

"But guy God go punish you no form of encouragement from you God will purnish you even if you know she will die no encouragement nothing you dey tell."

mayorwaaaaa said:

"The exact way I do feel, buh people don’t ever understand me, I really get scared atimes but since I never die hope still dey."

Gun shot survivor said:

"This made me cry this was exactly how I felt when I got shot at the back. Am thankful I survived may we never experience pain."

Mhiz Joy said:

"I really cried when she said if I die una go forget person."

EVERYTHINGBYFAVE said:

"Before someone dies they have the feeling."

Abbey said:

"She was so scared of death."

ZADDY said:

"So painful, I remember how friendly you are when we still schooling ,continue resting Esther so sorry we are not able to safe you."

OLAMI POSI said:

"GOD why Esther why Busayo why ahhhh it’s 2month you left us now….can’t forget you seriously such a respectful girl death why."

Source: Legit.ng