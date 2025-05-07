A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his girlfriend got married to another man without his knowledge

According to the heartbroken man, it was only after they spent a night together that she opened up about her marital status

Social media users who came across the heartbroken post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console him

A Nigerian man's emotional story on social media has gathered sympathy and support from netizens.

The heartbroken man recounted a painful experience with his girlfriend, which left him heartbroken and frustrated.

Man discovers painful secret after spending night with his girlfriend at hotel. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man laments after girlfriend secretly got married

The man, whose story was shared on X by user @wizarab10, revealed that his girlfriend had kept her marital status a secret from him.

According to his account, she spent a night with him in a hotel, only to disclose her new marital status the following morning.

The man claimed that his girlfriend had gotten married just the previous weekend, and he was completely unaware of the development.

He alleged that she showed him videos as proof of her recent nuptials, leaving him stunned and hurt.

In his words:

"Bro I have been hearing fear women but yesterday my own busted my bubble. My girlfriend got married last weekend and I didn't know. I invited her and she came and spent night with me in hotel. It was when we wanted to leave that she told me she is married and showed me it happened last week with videos."

Man cries out as girlfriend opens up about 'secret' after spending night at hotel. Photo credit: Damircudic/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man laments over heartbreak

The post sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement from many Nigerians on the X app.

Kay said:

"Do I need to explain why or how this is an igbo girl?"

Prodigy Phoenix said:

"I think guys only pay attention to only the women they're convinced they can marry! Attention is relative, though. My guy only paid attention to her body, NOTHING concern am with anything else she does behind. NOBODY SHOULDN'T KNOW "HIS" WOMAN TILL THIS POINT!!!"

Prince Sammy said:

"Where did she tell her husband she was going that could make her spend the night outside after a week of wedding?"

Power Mkpo said:

"My side chick b4 I got married can do dis because his boyfriend is a complete mugu. I actually try 4 d boyfriend by trying 2 giv him hint bcos he is a very gud guy but i tink d guy is lost. Dis girl knows his boyfriend phone password but dis guy don't ave access 2 even her phone."

Olalekan Owusu reacted:

"This one self dey a lady I met after few days of conversation, followed me to an hotel on a Sunday evening, after everything only for her to tell she is getting married the next Friday, I just weak, I asked her why did u agree to this initially? She gave no tangible reason."

Martino said:

"Anybody wey marry last week and your wife no sleep for house last night, just know say na she dem dey talk about for anonymous."

Jhuell said:

"I dey knacck one lady hot and her serious man called, she moved me closer to the standing fan in the sitting room, she told the man that she dey road to his house and truly the man even said the breeze was too much, person wey I dey knacck beta."

Source: Legit.ng