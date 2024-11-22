A heartbroken man has called off his forthcoming wedding after discovering he has the same genotype as his fiancee

In an emotional post on Facebook, the man said the development was shocking and shattered his heart into a million pieces

While still struggling to come to terms with the sad reality, the man urged people to put him in prayer

Muhammed Ibraheem, a Nigerian man, has announced the cancellation of his upcoming wedding to his fiancee, Fatima Abdulqadir.

A heartbroken Muhammed shared their wedding invitation flyers on Facebook with a bold red "X" sign on them.

Muhammed Ibraheem and his wife-to-be are AS. Photo Credit: Muhammed Ibraheem

Source: Facebook

Why Muhammed's wedding was called off

Muhammed said the wedding was called off because it was discovered that he and his fiancee are AS and, as such, can't marry due to the health risk involved.

He expressed sadness that they were both eager to start their lives together as a couple, but the genotype issue has put them asunder.

Muhammed called for prayers and support as he navigates this trying time. Muhammed wrote:

"Dear friends and family, it's with an incredibly heavy heart that I regretfully announce the cancellation of my upcoming wedding. Due to unforeseen genetic compatibility issues, my partner and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.

"As you can imagine, this news comes as a devastating shock, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces. We were both eager to start our life together, but unfortunately, our genotypes (AS + AS=!!) posed insurmountable health risks.

"I'm struggling to come to terms with this unexpected turn of events. Your love, support, and understanding mean everything to me during this dark hour. Please pray for me as I navigate this challenging time. Thank you for your kindness, empathy, and understanding."

People sympathised with Muhammed Ibraheem

Usaman Salisu said:

"Sorry bro may Allah change it with the best for both of you sorry."

Real Khalifsön said:

"Subhanallah let be patient.

"Wish you all the best bro."

Itz Yahaya Adam Tulu said:

"Innalillahi wa'inna ilaihi raji'un what a very sad and shocked story is this? But is from Almighty Allah, He already made a good decision on us my friend."

Abubakar Sadeeq Finisher said:

"I'm deeply sorry for the inconveniences, I don't have enough words to describe my feelings on this sad news about the cancellation of your wedding."

