A Nigerian lady has shared an exciting video showing her family's recent visit to the village to celebrate Christmas

In the trending video video, she documented their journey to the airport and then to their large compound in the village

A Nigerian lady's festive homecoming video with her family has been going viral on social media.

The clip showed her family's luxurious Christmas celebration in their village and offered a sneak peak into their rich cultural heritage.

Lady shows off family's mansion in village

The lady, known on TikTok as @acertainladyyy, took her online followers on a thrilling journey, documenting every moment of their trip from the airport to their magnificent village compound.

The video captured a convoy of cars, accompanied by security personnel, making their way through the village surroundings.

Upon arrival, the family was greeted by stunned children running alongside their vehicles, eager to catch a glimpse of the luxurious cars.

The scene was truly captivating, with the family's lavish mansion and large compound exciting viewers on TikTok.

"POV: You're Igbo and it's Christmas. Come to the village with us," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off family's house

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the video.

While some marvelled at the family's affluence, others praised their commitment to visiting their homeland.

@TikTok black girl said:

"I will show my dad this video not all the time he will be comparing me with my mates so that he will see his mate too."

@Mandyvia commented:

"Na my mama I blame, she go marry for love, but my kids will enjoy life, with riches."

@Greg_K said:

"Leave the travelling first. Una see the way that guy whine that steering wheel choo."

@preciousiheanach88 said:

"So beautiful. Lord I pray my children will experience this kind of privilege in Jesus name. Amen."

@Chinenye said:

"Na transport money I still dey think of una don use flight reach village. God abeg a rich family must come from me."

Lizz said:

"If only my dad was Igbo. These delta ppl don't care about having houses in the village."

@Mary said:

"Omo seeing how big your dad really established himself making feel that if I do this trend ppl will laugh."

@ody said:

"Wait, orsu in orlu, so that local Govt has been liberated, happy for us in Imo state."

@CHIEMEZUONKWA said:

"I don't know how it feels to come from rich family but i will ask my children."

@ogechimaryann2 said:

"Chai umu big man omo na una God give una I pray to give my own kids this type of luxury life style as them no give me am."

@presh74 said:

"For those saying "don't marry for love" do you know if the wife married him at his worst but they all ground and built together. Wealth doesn't fall like manna from the sky. Do the things that moves the needle. It'll pay off someday. Don't blame the government, take full charge."

@Racheal Ebere Chukwu added:

"This one I never see Anambra people comment, because those people sabi claim wetin no be their own."

Girl and family arrive village in convoy

