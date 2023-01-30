A woman has shared a video showing the state of her son whom she left in her mother's care and travelled

Upon returning home with her husband, the woman feared that the little boy may not recognise her

However, it turned out that the cute kid did recognise her and failed to remember his father at first

After spending a few months away, a woman reunited with her kid and shared on social media her findings.

According to her, she left the kid in the care of her mother to go hustle for six months and was scared he might not recognise her.

The kid didn't recognise him at first. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sundrha

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the kid who is over a year old remembered the face of his mother and the two went on to bond cutely.

She said her mother gave her a run down of the lad's behaviour while they were away. The woman however noted that the boy didn't recognise his father. The woman noted that it took a car for her kid and her man to become besties.

"He didn't recognise him but sake of the car they became besties.. We bonded well but had to leave again," she wrote in the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rayo said:

"So sweet."

user6857965345054 said:

"Me too i do visit often tho."

NIKkI said:

"You never live his side that why."

Beckey Baalie said:

"Please we don't want small car ooooo."

Kids fail to recognise their mum after she returned from the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman noticed that her kids had a hard time recognising her following her surprise return from the US.

She had been residing in the United States for three years and didn't tell them she was coming home.

The woman said that her kids did not recognise her. In the clip, the younger kids stared at her as if trying to figure out who stood before them while the older kids hugged her.

"After 3 years I left my kids travelled to US I returned home to surprise them but they never recognise me. They were like who is this? Love of a mother," she wrote in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng