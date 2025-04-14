A young Nigerian lady shared her younger sister’s reaction to a video she shared on her WhatsApp status

The lady shared the voice note she got from her sister in SS3, who prayed fervently after seeing her video

Many who came across the post on social media shared their thoughts on the sister’s prayers and tongues

A young Nigerian lady shared her sister’s reaction after she posted a video on her WhatsApp status.

The lady showed the video she posted, which featured her in a full, wavy blonde wig.

In a video by @missauroralux6 on TikTok, the lady shared her sister’s prayer after seeing the clip on her WhatsApp status.

Her sister, who is an SS3 student, said:

“Blood of Jesus. I reject you in Jesus name. Blood of Jesus. Lord I come before you today oh Lord. I come against any spirit of “zuzuness” in this girl.”

Her sister also spoke in toughues and stated that the wig was possessed.

In the caption, the lady said:

“POV: I posted a video on my status and my younger sister in SS3 replied with a prayer. Wo I’m tired. I almost died of laughter.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as SS3 girl prays for elder sister

Many who came across the post on social media shared their thoughts on the sister’s prayers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ugly User said:

"Jokes aside….your sister can pray o."

@I_am_Omotayo said:

"Na my elder sister be this. Mummy GO."

@derapec said:

"She got me with nzuzuness!!? your sister is giving sister charity vibes."

@Yourbabesfirstlove said:

"Woo this your sister na better pastor hold her well ooo. I no fit laugh abeg."

@May 7th said:

"I like as everybody dey behave as if them no see buike as her whatsApp profile."

@Tihana's Touch said:

"Abeg as u dey commot the wig abeg pass am give me, make the spirit possess me."

@JESSICA said:

"I use one minute to pray for you so that God can deliver you" got me rolling."

@Victoria Empire said:

"This looks like my cousin sis. in my dad’s family everybody na pastor including my dad. But my cousin her dad is a deeper life pt. They always come for me."

@Awandu Chinwe said:

"She even spoke in tongues. She ain’t playing mehn."

