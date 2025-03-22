A Nigerian widow has shared an emotional post recounting the demise of her husband who died six years after their wedding

In a video, she shared the challenges she has faced since then, including her son's medical condition, which was diagnosed as spina bifida

Social media users who came across her heartfelt post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A Nigerian widow's emotional account of her life's challenges has touched the hearts of social media users.

The young lady, who lost her husband just six years into their marriage, shared a video on TikTok recounting her experience.

30-year-old widow recounts how she lost her husband Photo credit: @victoriouschibugo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Widow recounts life's challenges after losing husband

In the video, the widow known as @victoriouschibugo, shared how her life took a different turn years after she got married.

She had become pregnant at 24 and soon discovered that her child had been diagnosed with spina bifida.

Despite these challenges, she persevered, only to face another devastating blow with the loss of her husband, which left her a widow at just 30 years old.

In her emotional post, the widow who chose to be courageous urged others not to give up in the face of adversity.

Drawing on her experiences, she argued that life's challenges, though daunting, can serve to strengthen and refine us.

30-year-old widow advises people never to give up. Photo credit: @victoriouschibugo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My life did not end when I got married and got pregnant at 24 years old. I had my child and found out he had spinal bifida. My life still did not end after I lost my darling husband 6 years after our marriage. I became a widow at 30 years. Life has really happened to me but should I give up on life?

"My life shouldn't end because I have faced challenges. Like they always say, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Please don't end your life because of whatever you think you are going through. I believe solely that whatever life challenges you are facing or have faced has sharpened you to a better and stronger person that you are today."

Reactions trail video of widow recounting challenges

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@userO.D said:

"Lost my husband 17 of December just two years of marriage become a widow at 22."

@Pretty Ibiso said:

"I became a single mom with 3 kids at 30 too, I'm turning 37 this year. Life has a way of turning things around. Stay strong always."

@Mercy Ubeku said:

"Life is nobody's mate, I know someone who died in October aged 30 bc she wanted to hv a girl child 4 d husband after 3 boys so dat he won't marry anoda lady. D daughter is still alive."

@Harmony sunshine said:

"That is why is not good to laugh at anyone's situation because life can happen to anybody at any time. Strength to us all."

@Chypeefoods Enterprise said:

"Married at 24. Had my 1st child in December. After my twins, became a single parent at 32years. This is a year or pushing alone and am not backing down."

@Mrs JB added:

"God will give you the strength you need to pull through. He will bless you financially and u will live to eat the fruit of your labor."

Watch the video here:

Widow cries for little son who will never see dad again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother who lost her husband cried out over her inability to inform her little son that his father was late.

According to the sad mother, her child’s father died before she gave birth to him and it still breaks her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng