Valentine's Day is upon us and many of you lovebirds are already running helter-skelter because you want to make it special for your significant other

While the season of love is meant to be celebrated, it should not put holes in your pockets, don't you think?

Valentine's Day is a time to shower your loved one with love and affection, but it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.

However, this economy may not allow you to celebrate it the way you want except of course you're related to Dangote.

In this Valentine's edition, Legit.ng presents you with seven budget-friendly date ideas to help you celebrate the season of love in style.

1. A DIY spa date at home

DIY spa dates can bring you and your person closer to each other than you could even have imagined. A DIY spa date can include face masks, manicures, pedicures, massages, body scrubs, foot soaks, and more. You can also create a relaxing atmosphere to enhance the experience. Pampering each other’s faces, while expressing your feelings for each other, sounds just perfect.

2. Wine tasting for Valentine's celebration

For the classy man and woman looking for a way to spend the day with each other, wine tasting seems like the perfect date idea. It’s a blend of romance and sophistication.

Not only do you get to celebrate your lover, but you also get to network with people and learn a lot more about wines than you already know.

Is this something you’d be willing to try?

3. Picnic dates are refreshing

Ditch that fancy restaurant and embrace nature. Picnics are a great way to create your own dining style while enjoying the company of your favourite person. And oh, you get to choose your own menu too.

It’s a beautiful way to connect without the distractions of a busy restaurant.

4. Karaoke on Valentine's Day

Where are my music lovers? If you love music just as much as your partner, then this is your cue to set up a karaoke date for Valentine's Day. Pretend you’re Jay-Z and Beyoncé and conquer the world with your voices.

It’s both fun and an affordable way to enjoy your partner’s company.

5. Home cooking brings you closer

Do you love cooking? If yes, how does it sound to create an atmosphere at home with a cooking date night. Decide on a recipe together, head to the grocery store, and then get cooking. Set the mood with candles, flowers, a bottle of wine and some feel-good music.

Enjoy each other's company as you create something delicious together. Then, sit down to a romantic dinner for two, savouring the fruits of your labour and each other's love.

If you find this exciting, then you already have a plan for that perfect Valentine's celebration with your special someone.

6. Recreate your first date

How would you like to travel back in time? Revisit the magic of your first date with a romantic evening, but this time, do it in your comfort zone.

Set the scene with candles, flowers, and soft music, just like you did on your first date, and if you did not, just spice things up a little bit.

Cook your partner's favourite meal or order their favourite takeout. Then, spend the evening reminiscing about your first date, sharing stories and laughter, while rekindling the spark that brought you together. How cute!

