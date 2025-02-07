A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has narrated something her ex-husband did in the past that she will never forgive him for

In 2018, she said was living in Spain with their kids while her ex-husband, who was based in the United Kingdom, came to visit

A misunderstanding broke out when the kids wanted to spend a night with her ex-husband and she told him about it

A mum with kids based overseas, @ogo1513, has shared one of the "sins" of her ex-husband which she would never forgive him for.

In an over five-minute video shared on TikTok, she narrated something he did back in 2018.

Her ex-husband's offence

The divorcee said she would never forgive her ex-husband for dropping off their kids at the police station in Spain around 1am, past midnight.

She said that her ex-husband, who was based in the UK, had visited her and the kids in Spain and the kids were so happy to see him.

She recounted how the kids told her they would like to spend the night with him, a day before he would fly back and he refused. Her story in part read:

"One of the things my ex-husband did that I will never forgive him for was dropping our kids off at the police station in the middle of the night. I am talking 1am. What happened?

"He came to visit from the UK, we were living in Spain then. This was in 2018. First, the kids were so happy, they were so excited to see their father and of course they wanted to spend time with him. Unfortunately, it was during school time so they couldn't see him in the evening.

"So, a day before he would travel back to the UK, the kids told me they wanted to spend the night with him. I told them, okay, you can tell him or I'll tell him." So, when he came to pick them up in the evening, I told him, "Oh, the kids want to spend the night with you".

"And he was like no he couldn't and I asked him why not. They want to. They really want to spend the night with you and he said no. At first I felt he was joking because he barely sees these kids because you leave in a different country and you are here for a few days and they just want to spend just one night with you.

"So, he took the kids and they went out to eat dinner or something and I went to hang out with a friend. Then, around 10, he called me and said he was bringing the kids home. I was like, "are you serious?".

"These kids want to spend the night with you. That is the least you can do as they have not seen you in like two years. They are excited to spend the night with you. He told me he couldn't do it, that he was travelling the next day..."

Quite surprisingly, she received a call from the police station and discovered her ex-hubby had dropped off the kids there after she refused to come fetch them.

The woman added that they would have been taken to a homeless kids home where it not for the good testimonies of her children.

Divorcee's story elicits mixed reactions

vanmolbic said:

"Unforgiveness is like being in a prison so no matter what you have to let go forgive so you may be forgiven."

Queen Barbrah said:

"A man who don't love you will never love ur kids guess guy never like marriage in first place he felt was trapped in marriage try see the women he loves how he treat her."

Seun 🇨🇦 🇳🇬 said:

"I can promise you that these children will always remember this instance. Because in the future, when they want nothing to do with him, they cannot say you did not try."

princessabena23🇬🇭🇳🇬 said:

"Y’all are asking what she did to him to not want to spend a night with his kids you guys need help his kids did nothing to him for Gods sake."

honey said:

"The painful part is that after this same children are grown he'll swoop in and claim to be the father of the year wanting to be a vital part of their lives. It is well oo."

WSB said:

"They can do worse o. My ex husband use to call my kids to show them he is eating turkey. Knowing I was on a budget taking care of them alone."

Source: Legit.ng