Maxwell Ajah, the real boyfriend of the late Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has yet to recover from her horrific demise

Salome, an Abuja National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, was allegedly gruesomely murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

In a recent post online that broke people's hearts, Maxwell posted a loved-up video of himself and Salome

Many people are still yet to recover from the tragic demise of Salome Adaidu and one of them is her boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah.

On Monday, January 27, gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi accused of murdering Salome pleaded not guilty to the crime before the High Court of Justice in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state.

Salome Adaidu in a loved-up moment with her boyfriend Maxwell Ajah before her tragic death. Photo Credit: Max Well, Salome Adaidu

Salome's boyfriend releases loved-up video

In a Facebook post on Monday, Maxwell mourned her untimely passing in a poetic manner.

He lamented that the world feels like a collection of her reminders as if she painted herself into every moment.

Maxwell said every corner of his life whispers her as if she left traces of her soul in everything he sees or touches. His touching post read:

"The world feels like a collection of your reminders, as if you painted yourself into every moment.

"Every quiet corner of my life whispers Salome as though you left traces of your soul in everything I touch and see, turning the simplest moments into treasures of your memory.

"Your absence is felt in the quiet spaces, but your essence is alive in the beauty of it all.

"Losing you still hurts."

People mourn with Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend

Jt Sly said:

"Sorry my guy take heart may God console you bro."

Fidelis Ogah said:

"Sorry for your loss bro."

Gutus Alheri said:

"My deepest condolences bro."

Pesh P Danladi said:

"So sorry dear friend take hrt."

Rozzy Bella said:

"Take heart dear."

Comr Rex Edwins said:

"Be consoled bro, I feel ur pain and it's so sad."

Otumala David said:

"Take heart, be consul, try to forget and move on with your life what happens has happen please I beg you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a group had petitioned the inspector general of police regarding gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi and made three demands.

Why gospel singer Timileyin might be released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had explained why gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi might be released.

Legit.ng reported that Oluwatimileyin had in multiple interviews with journalists confessed to killing Salome Adaidu, who he claimed was his girlfriend. However, the lawyer opined that these testimonies are not enough to nail the accused. Even in court, the lawyer said the judge is under compulsion to record the singer's plea as not guilty.

The lawyer further said that Oluwatimileyin could walk out free if the prosecution does not establish enough evidence to nail him in court. According to the lawyer, it is not the accused's duty to establish his innocence. The barrister maintained that the law is not emotional but works with convincing evidence.

