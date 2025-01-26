A Nigerian man has remained unmarried but he has said God would help him to get married as soon as possible

The man was being interviewed and he was asked the number of children he has and he said he had none

When asked his age, the man said he was 53, noting that he was not going to tell lies about his marital status

A Nigerian man who has remained unmarried at the age of 53 has gone viral on TikTok.

A video of the man was posted on TikTok by Italian Davido who interviewed him in the streets.

The man said he is yet to get married. Photo credit: TikTok/ITDbackup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The man who lives in Europe said he was not going to tell lies when he was asked about the number of children he has.

He said he was not married yet and this has surprised many people due to his advanced age.

However, the man noted that he was going to get married soon as he was passionate that God was going to help him.

According to the video, the man has lived in Italy for 27 years. He said:

"It is good we speak the truth before that father, the almighty that creates. Me, I go get family for now. Yes, I have to tell God the truth. Must I tell God lies? I'm going to 53."

When asked why he was yet to get married, the man said his marriage was going to happen soon.

His words:

"Very soon, it will happen."

See the video below:

Reactions as man lives in Europe for 27 years

@youngpraise said:

"He came to Europe at the age of 26 bro many opportunities have been missed he just saying all this to encourage himself I pray God grant his desires."

@chibuikeejike1 said:

"He is not the only person they are thousands of them single and getting old."

@fresh..01 said:

You dey 52 years Dey shout God,help yourself first after 27 years abroad.

@Character said:

"Who no go no go know. You will think you are coming back soon. For where? 10 years you never see home."

@Summer Kay said:

"Welcome to comment section Tea or coffee."

@Harris Harris said:

"Our people are really passing through a lot in the diaspora. May God almighty crown their efforts with good success."

@Sublime said:

"Europe na scam I swear."

@Smart said:

"Na by force to get married."

@lazarusoriakhi said:

"Europe is not easy oooo."

@Finest Queen said:

"I like as he Dey give himself hope."

@princeadio said:

"My brother try to help this man he needs help pls."

Man visits Nigeria from abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who is based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

The X post has gone viral, and people who came across it shared their experiences and opinions on the matter.

