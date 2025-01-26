A Nigerian man who lives abroad has said he has no plans of coming home just yet since he has spent most of his life abroad

A Nigerian man who lives in Italy said he is going to come home when he is ready.

The man currently lives in Italy but is from Nigeria and also holds an American citizenship.

The man said he has lived in Italy for 45 years. Photo credit: TikTok/ITDBackup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

He said he started living abroad when he was a teenager, noting that he grew up in Italy.

The man spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by Italian Davido.

According to the man, he is not currently married but he has three children made up of a boy and 2 girls.

When asked why he is not currently married, the man said he does not want to go back to past events.

He noted that at the moment, he has no plans of returning to Nigeria, and insisted he would return when he is ready.

The man who has lived abroad for 45 years said Italy was the home he knew and that he loved it there.

He also said Nigeria as a country needs people like him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man lives abroad for 45 years

@BRANDOLTY said:

"The kind people una dey interview for this abroad fit make man fear for travel."

@Dtaa54 said:

"Where he get this American accent

@Baro said:

"Sometimes I just realise there’s more to life than money. We trade a lot for japa but few People know this . But Wetin man go do

@The boss said:

"American English in Italy."

@Dhyke Bruxells said:

"That's my big bro BIG BYRON...

@THEIR NIGHTMARE said:

"See waiting cold Dey cause."

@Zino said:

"Wetin this one Dey talk?"

@Umukoro Victor said:

"He don reach time weh you go enta upper make your uncle cut 100 by 100 for you make you carry cassava farm. He be like say he no work for you."

@Md sure Idrisu said:

"Oga talk well."

@lucky

"Is time for u to start going home Mr."

@Datway said:

"@Italiandavido Hank Anuku close friend back then."

@bigjay74

"You go speak Italian or you no go go USA?"

@Pacific Motion said:

"I like how he talks."

@ERICUS-KOROZO6884 said:

"Majority Of Africans In Europe Are Really Frustrated.

