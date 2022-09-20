A lady has cried out to the internet community to come to her aid so she can save face in her relationship

She shared a video of a watery stew she made for her boyfriend and lamented that it has refused to thicken

According to the confused lady, she had told her boyfriend that she couldn't make stew, but he had insisted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady has cried out on social media over the state of a stew she cooked for her boyfriend.

The lady said her boyfriend had told her to make stew for him and had insisted despite that she told him she is unable to.

She sought a quick fix. Photo Credit: Kmatta, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: Getty Images

According to her, she attended boarding school and didn't cook there at all.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, she could be seen stirring the watery stew which she lamented has refused to thicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She asked her potential viewers to recommend a quick fix she can use to salvage the situation before her man returns from work.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@theofficial_oge said:

"Evn if u no sabi;dis data wey u dey use dey disturb us,y u no use am enter YouTube,browse wetin u wan cook…nawa o."

@jayacefashion said:

"Simply tell him you can't do it if you're not interested in watching YouTube to learn. Is it a do or die sth?"

@giftpluxx said:

"If he loves you,he will eat it like that and it will be sweet in his mouth,so chill sis."

@wallpaperplace said:

"Guteveniii too sister, add white cement inside✍️✍️✍️ nothing annoy me pass the size of that pepper."

@bigbird___23_ said:

"Add two spoon of salt … then add little more water and put six maggi get some vegetables to cover the face and make it thick then you can add little sugar or better still get a cook beans and pound it then pour it and thank me later."

@horlabeezyperfumery1 said:

"Just add curry , thyme, wash rice inside and use it to complete jollof rice."

@ifys.kitchen said:

"Just add rice and make it jollof rice because there is no remedy for this pot of water...sorry stew."

Nigerian lady reveals how she leaves her man's fridge to drive away side chicks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how she leaves her boyfirend's fridge so side chicks would keep off.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady recorded herself preparing a native Yoruba soup of efo riro and stew with chicken. She packaged the food into different plates as she made ready to put them inside his fridge.

The lady said with what she just did, it would be difficult for any lady other than his mother or sister to come to cook for him.

Her boyfriend came around while she was packaging the food and heaped praises on her.

Source: Legit.ng