A viral video showing the noodles a young man cooked has sent social media users into a frenzy

The young man's girlfriend had shared the video on TikTok as she laughed at her boyfriend's cooking

People laughed at her boyfriend's cooking, with others sharing their thoughts on the state of his kitchen

A Nigerian lady, @bridgetlove10, has stirred mixed reactions after she displayed the noodles her boyfriend cooked.

@bridgetlove10 watched as her man struggled to make noodles in the kitchen.

She laughed at her boyfriend's cooking. Photo Credit: @bridgetlove10

@bridgetlove10 funnily stated that her boyfriend can't prepare noodles.

She panned the camera around to show his watery noodles and the state of his kitchen.

The lady's video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail her boyfriend's cooking

BËÃÛTY SPÏÇĪËS said:

"Incase u guys havent eaten it before its called groundnutoil indomie it taste really nice with crude palmoil."

Nvestor Fx 🤍💹 said:

"Don’t clean the kitchen for him oh 😹.., tell him to come back and clean it."

Georgi said:

"I sabi cook oo. I no know wetin do ur man."

🧃🌴Lil yommie🧸🤎 said:

"The worst part be say e Dey sweat 😭😂…for rubbish wey e cook."

victoriaafenko2 said:

"Nobi that one be my problem who won clean the kitchen now😂😂😂😂 as E just rush comot so."

chisom🌹🦋🐋 said:

"Can't tatse this no matter how hungry I am."

JennyChristian77 said:

"Na only my babe sabi cook as a boy for this generation."

I🦋J🦋E🦋O🦋M🦋A said:

"Nothing pain me pass the sweat e Dey sweat😭😂wetin Dey make an sweat."

Source: Legit.ng