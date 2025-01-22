A Nigerian youth has drawn the ire of many internet users over his video with his former class captain

The young man had patronised an eatery and was amused when his ex-class captain served him what he ordered

He made a video with his ex-schoolmate, who appeared excited to see him, but netizens had other thoughts

A young man was thrilled to find his former class captain working at an eatery.

He made his order and recorded his ex-class captain bringing his covered food to his table.

He found his former class captain at the eatery. Photo Credit: @timaba54

The young man, @timaba54, could not hide his excitement and made a velfie with his ex-class captain.

His ex-schoolmate looked excited to also see him and posed for the camera. Posting the clip on TikTok, the young man wrote:

"@Lil Baby love you bro."

It is unclear if the handle he mentioned is the same as his ex-class captain. Words layered on his video read:

"My class captain don serve me today."

Many internet users dragged the man over his video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail ex-classmates reunion

Adedoyin 🤴🏽🇰🇼 said:

"The day this happened to him the warey want hide I tell am baba meself never make we gather deh join me 😆 he can't due to protocol so I press money."

pacificADE said:

"Check your page no be say he don really better for u too like that nau 😅😅😅😅 which be say my class captain serve me?"

✟ oviecash ♱ said:

"Ajhe nah my maths teacher open door for me for supermarket."

BÂDBÖÍ_PÄÏD said:

"Eno concern me …… waybill that food come sharp …..person wey I do boss for don’t know how to follow me talk again life is slippery."

~ST🅰️NLEY🧃🖤~ said:

"Saw my senior in school that year working at the hotel I love chill at, As a receptionist."

Rich Is Gangster said:

"Don’t judge a book by its cover there is a reason he was your captain."

³Emann said:

"Una for this comments funny oo So some of you believe that the guy will become rich (very possible) then this my senior man go con broke ?? una funny o."

Big🦍tony♻️☠️ said:

"Omo e still get mind show face if it was me i’ll go to the back and cryy like bruh."

Oluwapelumi🦍🇮🇳✪ said:

"I be class rep for secondary school na my classmate serve me food for chicken republic 😭😂 no slacking here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man wept after spotting a brilliant student he knew back in Imo State University selling buns in the market.

Ex-head boy doing POS work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had mocked her former school head boy after spotting him doing POS work.

Commenting on his hustle, the lady marvelled that she expected him to be doing better, as he saw everyone back in secondary school as unserious.

She wondered how he ended up doing POS despite his sound use of the English language. The lady's post stirred mixed reactions.

