A Nigerian lady was amused to find a young man who was her head boy back in secondary school now working as a POS operator

According to the lady, he saw everyone as unserious back in secondary school but is doing an occupation she considers less fitting

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's post as many netizens slammed her mockery of the young man's hustle

A Nigerian lady @whatscukinbaby shared on social media that she found her ex-head boy back in secondary school now working as a Point of Sale (POS) operator.

Mocking his hustle, the lady explained that she expected him to be doing better as he saw everyone back in secondary school as unserious people.

She wondered how he ended up doing POS despite his sound use of the English language. She wrote in a TikTok video:

"Omo I see head boy for my secondary school back then. Weyrey think say I don forget him face. With all the English for school back then, so na POS you go do last last weyrey."

Responding to a netizen, she stated:

"Head boy wey Dey always look everybody as unserious person."

See her post below:

Social media reactions

KLASSIC _TOH_UNIQUE said:

"My Sch head boy na conductor him Dey do I see am one year like dat him win hide face I purposely call am headboy."

OG said:

"You need to research more on pos so you dont conclude its a low class paying hustle.

"There are bankers earning less than 100k u know."

Bollmosh said:

"E shine during his time e go still shine again as time knack... He is Destined for Greatness na Road ihm missed."

Ola Ola57379 said:

"Social media hero who got wealth thru yahoo now thinks that she has accomplished everything in life by trying to mock someone who’s hustling real time."

EMPEE ENTERPRISES001 said:

"Table turns, that he is doing POS 2day doesn't mean he won't be greater than u tmrow. No 1 knws tmr."

adedoyin319 said:

"You think pos business is small business? Did You know some outlet they're using millions of naira as daily turnover."

liliannnekanwachu said:

"Madam POS is not bad am a POS person too have use POS to buy land of 1.8m today and I will do complete it."

