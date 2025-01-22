A Nigerian woman advised single mothers on how they should treat their child or children when starting a relationship

She told them not to put their child at the forefront of the relationship but to focus on getting the man to love them first

Her viral TikTok video elicited diverse reactions, sparking debate among netizens who listened to what she said

A Nigerian woman got people talking after she advised single mothers to keep their kids aside when starting a relationship.

She told them to “hide” their child and not put them at the forefront when trying to start a relationship.

In a video by @julie_figo1 on TikTok, the woman claimed that many single mothers would end up unmarried if they kept showing off their kids.

Her words:

"Una plenty wey no go marry. So many single mothers, like 95%, fit no go marry till this world end, except say na so una wan just take live una life. Because una just dey date boy, all the boy friend's don know say you don born. All the boy family don know say you don born."

She also said that if married women let their husbands know they value their kids more than them, the husbands would feel bad.

The woman added:

"Keep your pikin one side, pursue your future first. if your future don bright, you come back for that pikin. Dem no dey pursue two rats at the same time."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's advice to single mothers

Her viral TikTok video elicited diverse reactions, sparking debate among netizens who listened to what she said.

@Q.R said:

"Abeg talk for your self. As a single mother I will flaunt my kids and if the man say e nor like as I dey talk about my kids then make e move ahead."

@Anistarslach said:

"I Dey tell u straight from start. Go from the beginning if you want to go. No be later he go say I no tell am. Beside I get my own business."

@Bukky Miracle said:

"Omo see advice. I never ever hid my kid and that was the attraction. Make una Dey careful Dey digest advice on this app o."

fejiroyal said:

"I weak. There’s space for everyone in the heart ma’am. Love for child, husband and boyfriend are shown differently. ps:weda u tell him abt the child dy 1 or 100 game wen wan cut go cut."

@Fiestatown said:

"Can we normalize giving advice to people without using insulting words on them? I think it's much better."

