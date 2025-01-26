A beautiful lady whose looks changed during pregnancy has got many people dropping funny comments on her video

Many who saw her drastic facial change hilariously advised her to report the "serious" matter to the nearest police station

Others wondered if they would have to deal with the same fate as hers whenever they got pregnant

A beautiful lady has generated massive reactions after sharing a video that showed her face before she got pregnant.

The woman playfully told people never to let men deceive them, suggesting her husband should be blamed for her new looks.

The lady showed her big nose during pregnancy. Photo source: @mukelani.l

Changes in pregnant women

At the beginning of her video, she looked prettier. Seconds into the clip, her (@mukelani.l) face looked puffed up. Her nose was big.

Many people wondered why pregnancy always affected women's physiques so much. There were funny comments on her clip. Some even hilariously asked her to sue.

According to the National Institutes of Health, body changes during pregnancies for some women are normal.

"For some women, pregnancy can cause body image problems they did not have before or make body image problems worse. During pregnancy, your body goes through several changes, including weight gain..."

The woman shared reply videos to show how she looked during her pregnancy photoshoot and to announce she had a baby. Congratulations flowed in.

Kile Dlamini said:

"That's an allergy reaction my sister if I were u I'd avoid food that causes pregnancy."

notmaeve wondered:

"What is the science behind getting darker when you’re pregnant?"

Xvii Jkvn said:

"Face ID wouldn’t open your phone."

Letlhogonolo asked:

"Do you stay like that forever?"

Teacher Sandra said:

"But pregnancy should come with a salary guys!"

MoPedi said:

"I would sue him for defamation of character because who's this person?"

Tshediso Mofoti said:

"Haikhona, you have all the right report the father of the child to the police. I don't know for what but for something. That's violation of something."

Milia said:

"Isn’t there some sort of pre-cations that one can take to prevent such incidents."

NodoliNodoli said:

"Mna I'd give birth to a depressed baby coz I'll be crying day and night shem."

Mungi88 said:

"I would cry 40 days and 40 nights none stop."

Lady Tee said:

"How do i turn the clock back??? Maam I'm not as beautiful as you, how am I gonna look???? Wweeeeeeeeeee Jesuuu."

Wïtnës Chäüke said:

"Maaam did you perhaps open a case at the nearest police station?"

JASMINE said:

"I think I'm going to adopt or do a surrogacy."

Lebogang Magwai said:

"I no longer looking myself on the mirror, bcos wow pregnancy will humble you."

