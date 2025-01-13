A man who had no car or mansion shared how his wife always called him “big man” despite his status

A Nigerian man, Sam Odeg, went viral after he hailed his wife over the affectionate name she called him despite his status.

He noted that he didn’t own a car, a mansion or anything glamorous, but his wife calls him “big man.”

In a Facebook post, the man shared how he asked his wife why she chose to call him such a name, which reassured him.

He said his wife told him that her husband couldn’t be a small man because he was meant to be big.

He said he blushed after she told him her reason for calling him a big man.

Man advises singles as he hails wife

Sam advised single people concerning their choice of a life partner, telling them to marry someone who saw who they were.

His words:

“I don't own a car yet. No mansions and not even anything that's glamorous yet. But the way this wife of mine calls me "BIG MAN" all the time eee. It's just so reassuring. I no go lie. It makes me PICTURE the FUTURE from what I have read from the SCRIPTURE concerning me.

"Why do you like calling me BIG MAN?" I asked her this night after she had called me the same thing about thrice. "Are you not a big man? Since you don't know who you are, I'm telling it to you now. My husband can never be small. You are a big man." She replied.

I was just blushing. Sincerely, marry someone who sees the YOU in YOU even when YOU don't see it. Let me go and play a little with my BIG WOMAN. Na GOD give her to me.”

Reactions trail man’s post about wife

Netizens reacted after he stated why his wife called him such a name, as they also advised him.

Trust Faith said:

"I admire you people so much. God bless you."

King Samzy said:

"Hold your wife strong o. She must have seen something great in you that I can tell you probably are yet to see it."

