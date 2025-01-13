Man Who Doesn’t Own Car or Mansion Hails His Wife For Calling Him “Big Man”, Shares Her Reason
- A man who had no car or mansion shared how his wife always called him “big man” despite his status
- The man shared what she said when he asked her why she chose to call him such a reassuring name
- Many reacted after he stated the reason his wife calls him such a name, as they also advised him about his marriage
A Nigerian man, Sam Odeg, went viral after he hailed his wife over the affectionate name she called him despite his status.
He noted that he didn’t own a car, a mansion or anything glamorous, but his wife calls him “big man.”
In a Facebook post, the man shared how he asked his wife why she chose to call him such a name, which reassured him.
He said his wife told him that her husband couldn’t be a small man because he was meant to be big.
He said he blushed after she told him her reason for calling him a big man.
Man advises singles as he hails wife
Sam advised single people concerning their choice of a life partner, telling them to marry someone who saw who they were.
His words:
“I don't own a car yet. No mansions and not even anything that's glamorous yet. But the way this wife of mine calls me "BIG MAN" all the time eee. It's just so reassuring. I no go lie. It makes me PICTURE the FUTURE from what I have read from the SCRIPTURE concerning me.
"Why do you like calling me BIG MAN?" I asked her this night after she had called me the same thing about thrice. "Are you not a big man? Since you don't know who you are, I'm telling it to you now. My husband can never be small. You are a big man." She replied.
I was just blushing. Sincerely, marry someone who sees the YOU in YOU even when YOU don't see it. Let me go and play a little with my BIG WOMAN. Na GOD give her to me.”
Reactions trail man’s post about wife
Netizens reacted after he stated why his wife called him such a name, as they also advised him.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Trust Faith said:
"I admire you people so much. God bless you."
King Samzy said:
"Hold your wife strong o. She must have seen something great in you that I can tell you probably are yet to see it."
Woman hails husband for sponsoring her education
In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her tertiary education at the University of Benin.
In a viral video, the lady, who wore a signout shirt, ran towards her husband and jumped on him.
Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.
