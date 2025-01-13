A Nigerian man shared how he disrupted his girlfriend’s church wedding ceremony with another man

The man narrated how the lady cheated on him despite all he had done for her since they met at the university

He shared proof of the lady’s cheating allegations during the church service, thereby putting it to a halt

A Nigerian man went viral after he shared what he did to his girlfriend of five years, who married someone else.

He narrated how he found out about her wedding just a day before the ceremony while they were still dating.

The man shared his story with X influencer, @jon_d_doe, who posted it on the social media platform.

Man discovers girlfriend was cheating on him

In the first part of the X post, the man narrated how he met the lady at the university andsuspected her of cheating on him.

To confirm his suspicions, he cloned his phone and gave it to her after he got a new one for himself.

He monitored the lady through the phone and confirmed that she was seeing another man.

How man gathered evidence against his girlfriend

He obtained his evidence from the clone app and revealed that he opened a shop for her and bought all her salon equipment.

The man then said his girlfriend said she was going to her father's house, and he had given her money to go.

He also went to her father's house, and that was when he was informed that she was getting married the next day.

His words:

"She left today in morning and i left to her dad's house too i got there and was told she's not at home that she went to market to buy things for her wedding tomorrow i was shocked but i maintained myself i left and called her she told me she's in her uncle's place that she's busy and will call me later."

To pay back his girlfriend, the man decided to crash his girlfriend's wedding and expose her.

In an update, the man revealed that he went through with his plans, as he shared the lady's reaction.

He said:

"I asked her in the presence of all the people if she doesn't know me and she was just shaking and begging the guy to forgive her. Asin, everywhere scatter. Then her father called me aside and asked why I chose to do it that same day i told him I was aware he's in support of his daughter but oga said his daughter made them believe we aint together again that was why he didn't say anything about us when I last visited him.

"The husband to be left her standing alone in the alter the families of the girl was so disappointed and so mad at her and was begging me to let it go."

