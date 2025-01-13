A Nigerian lady is said after hearing the ugly news of how a gospel singer killed his girlfriend in Abuja

The lady lamented that the diseased lady looked decent but the man still allegedly ended her life

She said women are not safe, noting that the gospel singer may not be a Yahoo boy as being claimed

A Nigerian lady is saddened by the cruel killing of a lady by her boyfriend in Abjua.

News went viral on Monday, January 13, that a man, later identified as gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, allegedly killed his girlfriend and decapitated her.

The lady was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Oluwatimileyin Ajayi. Photo: Instagram/Ijeomadaisy.

Source: Twitter

Many are reacting to the ugly development. One of those who reacted is Cici, who took to her X account to lament the woman's death, insisting it was most cruel.

According to Cici, she doesn't know how careful women could be as there seems to be danger everywhere.

She pointed out that the lady who was killed looked well-dressed and decent.

Cici said the deceased did not follow a rich man or a Yahoo boy, lamenting that it was a gospel singer who ended her life.

She wrote:

"She didn’t follow a yahoo boy. She didn’t follow a rich man. She’s well covered. A gospel singer ended her life. 'Women be careful'. How careful can a woman be?"

However, people in the comment section reminded Cici that being a gospel singer does not mean one is a good person.

See her post below:

Reactions as gospel singer allegedly kills girlfriend

@viktorbensonyt said:

"Being a gospel artist or a pastor doesn't mean that person is good. I personally feel she saw the signs of the kind of person he is and ignored. If you are dating someone, before 6 months, you should know what type of person you are dating. Anyways, you can't know people finish."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng