A lady said she has a gardener, but she recently relieved him of his duties and dismissed him from work politely

However, the lady said the man has refused to be sacked and has since told her the plants he cares for would die

The man resumed work the next day and knocked at the gate, insisting that the gateman should let him in

A lady sacked one of her domestic staff, but apparently, the man wanted to continue working for her.

The lady said she politely relieved the man of his duties, letting him know his services were no longer needed.

A gardener was sacked but came to work the next day. Photo credit: Getty Images/xavierarnau.

Source: Getty Images

In a story she posted on X, Mochievous said the man worked for her as a gardener.

But the next day, after he was asked to go, the man resumed work and knocked at the gate.

Mochievous disclosed on X that she was called by her security and told that the man wanted to enter the compound, but he was not let in.

When she was called to the scene, she informed the man once again that he was no longer needed.

However, the man told Mochievous that the plants he used to care for would die if he was not allowed to resume work.

Mochievous said:

"Sacked my gardener kindly. Tell me why he still showed up the next day, called me while at the gate (as security didn’t let him in) and was like “Ma, what happen?”

Me: you no longer work here.

G: the plants would die o.

"I’m trying to figure out if that was a threat or a curse."

According to Mochievous, she was tempted to reconsider sacking the man because of his actions.

See the post below:

Reactions as man loses his job

@Mfonobong_RPh said:

"There's this thing some men do, they don't take what women say seriously, it goes like na woman talk, nothing go happen. I am afraid that is what is at play here."

@otoide_a said:

"He said you may have sacked him, but he is loyal to the plants."

@_mrsmalaprop said:

"Awww... he cares so much about the plants than he does about whatever issues you have with him."

@WendyAydah said:

"Get out of the way Moe. Let the man take care of his plants."

@akintollgate said:

"I think you need to report to Igbosere magistrate court for a custody hearing. Allow this man his visitation rights."

@sacenaija said:

"Oga is worried about his botanical babies ooo. Even if na divorce, you suppose allow am small small visits."

Lady loses her job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company had been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng