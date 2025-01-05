A man is getting married to his ex-girlfriend, who got pregnant for someone else when they separated

A man has decided to get married to his ex-girlfriend, who got pregnant for someone else.

The man and his ex-girlfriend had spent some years apart before they reunited.

According to an anonymous post by X influencer @Wizarab10, the lady got pregnant while she and the man were apart and had a child for someone else.

Man set to marry ex-girlfriend

The man’s friend, who sent the message, said the man didn’t care that she had another child with someone else and had made up his mind to marry the lady.

Despite his friend’s advice against his decision, the man was still bent on continuing the marriage.

The message read:

“My homeboy is getting married to his ex after some years apart. She got pregnant in that space of time for someone else and he doesn't care that she has another kid. I spoke to him not to one time but won't try to again. I just wish them the best.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions as man plans to marry ex-girlfriend

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s decision, sparking controversy online,

@FansonPrecious said:

“Allow him do what makes him happy, that’s who he loves and I guess he’s happy with her, let’s not always be negative about things like this… It might turn out well for him. Good luck to him.”

@Simbba1203 said:

“That’s a loser. He love leftovers foods so much.”

@femibadguy said:

“Leave him alone, he will learn the hard way, that’s the best way for a looser to learn.”

@Adawka4 said:

“Life is not social media . Allow him to go for what he wants . The one you may marry may have aborted hers and appeared clean . Life is not scripted.”

@Theodora2030 said:

“Good luck to him. He might continue raising other men’s kids in the future.”

@RedzoneonCod said:

“Normally them no dey pay to learn lesson, but this mumu go pay for comprehensive 6 years course.”

@Delliks_ said:

“Person wey give me sleepless night for 2 days even asked me to block his babe so she won’t be able to connect me to apologize on the third I woke up around 10 in the morning and the first message i saw was his telling me they sorted things out.”

