A woman went to the airport to receive her husband, who had just returned from abroad but was disappointed

This is because she had expected her returning hubby to give her a hug, but this was not the case

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the husband and wife reunion at the airport as people shared their thoughts on it

A wife has cried out on social media after her husband failed to hug her at the airport where she had waited to receive him home.

After four years abroad, the woman's husband returned home, and she had expected him to hug her when he got to where she was.

Taking to TikTok, the sad wife, @cruzblogger3, shared a video of her husband collecting bags from her and leaving the scene while pushing a luggage trolley.

@cruzblogger3 felt he did not miss her like she missed him. She described herself as a fool for love. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"Imagine my people.

"Me seeing my man after 4 years.

"This man no even hug me, he just collected the bags.

"I really felt like he never missed me the way I missed him.

"Men fear God."

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the couple's video

Twistyqueen said:

"Omo me self don dey fear ooo, why is it that they think we can't hold our body for them🤣,God will help me."

THREAD NEWS🌏™️ said:

"That's how some men are. There is nothing bad attached. And I guess u know he doesn't exaggerate things or fake excitement. He might be happy inside. Or maybe he is an introvert."

LAKAKA😡 said:

"Na bcos he know the kind woman you be. he know say the 4 years ehhn,you go don collect enough opueehhh."

Elvis Brain🇩🇪🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"Showing emotion sometimes doesn’t really matter😂😂 at least the love he has for you and his sacrifice for you is enough. Not all me knows how to show their emotions."

RELATIONSHIPS PROBLEM said:

"His heartbroken that he left the girl that he really love to come home to you."

Posh said:

"Not everyone like camera on Their Face, especially After 4years of Not seeing each other."

NkemAmaka said:

"He is even angry, my sister run because you are in the relationship alone."

Two sweet said:

"Omg look at his face, he looked depressed. I had a man like that, left foreign to visit him in Jamaica 🇯🇲 he did exactly the same, the 2 weeks I spent with him was just the same, so I ended the relationship, didn’t feel right, he was definitely hiding something. Girl check yourself, it ain’t worth it."

Lady reunites with husband in Canada

