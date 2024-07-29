A Nigerian lady whose husband travelled abroad two years ago shared her story in a heartwarming video on TikTok

A Nigerian woman shared her touching story in a heartwarming TikTok video, recounting her husband's journey abroad two years ago.

In the video, she reveals that her husband left for overseas shortly after their wedding, making it a deeply emotional time for her.

Couple reunited in Canada after two years. Photo credit: @tiife_obafemi

After two long years apart, they reunited in Canada, and she captured their joyful moments together in the video. Their reunion is a beautiful testament to enduring love and resilience.

For the couple, this moment symbolised the end of a long period of longing and the beginning of a new chapter together.

Their smiles and laughter reflected the joy of finally being able to share their lives side by side once more. The video was posted by @tiife_obafemi.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng