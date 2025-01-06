A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media as she complained about her dad's judgement on her outfit

She showcased the clothes she wore that her dad disapproved of and asked netizens if it is actually a bad choice of outfit

While some social media users agreed with her dad's disapproval, others advised her what she should have done

A young lady has lamented on TikTok after her father disapproved of the clothes she was about to step out in.

In a video, the young lady, @hantysmallz, wiped tears from her eyes as she sought netizens' opinions on her outfit.

She stepped back and, did a side view of her crop top on jeans outfit so netizens could see her clothes properly and asked if it was a bad choice of clothing.

"...I ordered a ride. Like a ride is coming to pick me from my house and take me to where I am going to.

"So, how? Like, how is this bad? Help me, please I need your honest opinion. Is this bad?" she wondered in the clip.

At the tail end of the video, she stubbornly went out in the disapproved outfit.

Mixed reactions trailed her video.

"I don’t understand oooh, they allowed you to pierce your nose and now they have a problem with your dressing 😂😂😂 wahala."

"Just wondering why you would prefer validation from strangers above your parents."

"If you have African parents you should know how to live with them… get bubu gowns the one that have middle zip once you pass gate you commot am simple or inside bolt."

"If my mum should catch me in this situation crying for something this small …. What she will do it me will make me cry all day."

"It’s crop top na 😂😭 why would they allow u ……. My parents won’t even allow me wear trouser or short skirt."

"1. You’ve known your parents all your life and should know what they would approve of by now."

"Our point of view no matter, they are your parent ,you obviously still under them so obviously they are still feeding you so do as they want 😌😌if them pursue you space no Dey my house."

"Girl listen to your dad he loves you more than we do."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had released her WhatsApp chat with her father, where he demanded that she dress modestly on her graduation day.

Little girl forces neighbour to change outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had forced her neighbour to change her outfit.

In a dramatic video shared on TikTok, the little girl firmly but politely instructed her neighbour to change into something more modest.

The girl's words were laced with a sense of authority as she warned her female neighbour that she would face consequences if she stepped out in the outfit. The clip sent social media users into a frenzy.

