A lady whose husband went abroad for almost three years had an emotional reunion with him at the airport

The lady ran and jumped into the man's arm to show how very much she had missed him for years

Many people in the woman's comment section had mixed reactions as some celebrated her hubby's return

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she reunited with her husband.

According to her, they have been apart for two years, seven months, and 23 days.

The Nigerian lady ran towards her husband. Photo source: @luscious_gloss

Lovely reuion

Immediately, the lady (@luscious_gloss) sighted the husband coming out of the airport's arrival lounge; she ran into his arms.

The man carried and hugged her. It was an emotional reunion for the couple. Many people asked if the woman was faithful while her husband was away.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Albert Patrick said:

"If only the man knew what has happened so far."

Jobless Captain said:

"The excitement no mean say she never cheat oo, women go wyn you but no panic."

sedible17 said:

"It very possible she keeps herself till her husband come back_i can relate."

FIGURE OF AFRICA said:

"After going through the comments section I really realised I was well raised."

Sai said:

"It’s 16 years now and my dad is not even thinking of coming back. I was just one."

fildah20 said:

"Even ur p.h.e teacher back then gor school for no believe sey u fit do long jump like this!"

bonny_lashes said:

"He’s so strong to catch you and not fall with that kind of energy you used to jump bruhhh."

Ola said:

"If i leave you for 2 years ajeh i don't love you."

Lavishpoko said:

"Leave ur woman at ur own risk."

Vee said:

"This night no go easy."

Assignment 001 said:

"Make that Man sha No check your phone till he go back."

